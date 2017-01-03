Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption The duchess took this photo of her two children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk

The Duchess of Cambridge has accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society for her family portraits and tour photos.

Chief executive Michael Pritchard praised the duchess for her "talent and enthusiasm" behind the lens.

Kate, 34, took the first official photograph of Princess Charlotte when her daughter was born in 2015.

She had previously published photos from her and Prince William's Asian and Pacific tour in 2012.

Since becoming a mother, the Duchess has released a number of family photos including Prince George's first day at nursery school and Princess Charlotte's first birthday.

Image copyright PA/Duchess of Cambridge Image caption In a picture taken by his mother, Prince George on his first day of nursery school near Sandringham in Norfolk

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption The palace released Kate's photo of Princess Charlotte on her first birthday

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption She also took this one of Charlotte learning to walk

Older shots include a photo of Mount Kinabalu, the highest point in Borneo, and a black-and-white image of an orangutan from when she travelled there with Prince William in 2012.

Mr Pritchard said the society chose to recognise Kate for her "long-standing" interest in photography and its history.

"She is latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent," he said.

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption While on tour in 2012, Kate took a photo of an endangered Borneo Orangutan

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption She also captured this view of the rainforest during her and William's trip to Borneo

Image copyright Duchess of Cambridge Image caption Kate and William visited Borneo as part of a tour of South Asia and the Pacific to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were also patrons of the 1853-founded Royal Photographic Society.

The duchess joins fellow lifetime members Annie Leibovitz, who has photographed the Queen, along with the recently-knighted war photographer Sir Don McCullin.

The Queen herself took cine films to capture family memories and royal trips.

Kate, who graduated in History of Art from the University of St Andrews, is also a patron of the Natural History Museum and National Portrait Gallery.

Her first commission was in 2008 for her parents' company, Party Pieces.