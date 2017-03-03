Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to make an official visit to Poland and Germany in July.

Kensington Palace says Prince William and Kate will tour the two European countries at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The couple have already announced a two-day trip to Paris later this month.

The duke travelled to Germany last summer, visiting Dusseldorf for events honouring the role of British armed forces based in the country.

The duchess has yet to make an official trip to Germany and the couple have not toured Poland before on behalf of the government.

Full details of the visit will be released at a later date.

During last year's visit to Germany, William gave a speech at a gala event alongside Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying the "depth" of Britain's friendship with Germany would not change after Brexit.

Analysis

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke of Cambridge last visited Germany in August 2016

By Peter Hunt, royal correspondent

It is striking that the Foreign Office has asked Prince William and his wife to make an official visit to Poland and Germany.

It will take place four months into the negotiations that will lead to the UK leaving the EU.

The British government clearly thinks it will be beneficial to have such senior royals in Poland, and especially in Germany, at such a time.

It helps that Germany has a sustained and enduring interest in all things royal.

Number 10 can portray the trip as a sign of Prime Minister Theresa May's words in action that we may be leaving the European Union, but we want to remain firm friends with Europe.

Read more from Peter

The British monarchy has close ties with Germany as a succession of sovereigns including George I - born in what is now modern German - were rulers of Hanover in Germany.

The 300th anniversary of what is known as the "personal union" was marked in 2014, and Beatrice and Eugenie visited the country previous year.

During a state visit to Germany in 2015, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of its liberation by British forces.

The Cambridge's official two-day visit to Paris on 17 and 18 March will include a reception for young French leaders and the Wales v France Six Nations match at the Stade de France.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Royal visits play a very important role in the United Kingdom's bilateral diplomacy...

"Whilst every royal visit is unique, each visit is designed to support foreign policy objectives and promote closer ties across a range of areas, for example cultural, economic or political, between the UK and the host country."