This is a senior royal as we rarely see or hear them.

Prince Harry is part of the future of an institution that once embodied the British stiff-upper-lip approach to life.

Such an approach was dealt a blow by Diana, Princess of Wales.

In her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, she told Martin Bashir about her post-natal depression, her self-harming and her bulimia.

Now, Prince Harry is following his mother's example.

In the podcast, which is a compelling listen, Harry admits to feeling nervous as he speaks openly about suffering from anxiety, coming close to a breakdown and being a "problem" for much of his 20s.

Prince Harry is this country's most high profile person yet to talk about his personal mental anguish.

His privileged life in a palace hasn't protected him from ill-health.

Diana's son hopes that his up-front display of honesty will help to break the taboo that still surrounds mental health.