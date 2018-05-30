London Bridge attack

What happened

How the events unfolded at London Bridge and who was caught up in the attack

  • 30 May 2018
Who were the attackers?

The backgrounds of the three men who killed eight people and injured 48 others in London Bridge and Borough Market.

  • 28 June 2017
How people fought back

Stories emerge of those who tackled the attackers, putting themselves in danger to defend others.

  • 8 June 2017
How are UK extremists radicalised?

Why face to face contact can be more important to extremists than online material.

  • 5 June 2017
What new anti-terror powers could be used?

What practical counter-terrorism measures could a government achieve with new powers to pursue and lock up suspects?

Dominic Casciani Home affairs correspondent
  • 6 June 2017
Video

London attack: How it unfolded

  • 4 June 2017
Video

London attacker's uncle: I feel ashamed

  • 6 June 2017
Video

London attacker was in TV documentary

  • 5 June 2017
Video

'You're safe, we're going to look after you'

  • 6 June 2017
Video

Islamic scholar reported London attacker

  • 6 June 2017
Video

Man climbs balcony in East Ham police raid

  • 5 June 2017
Video

'They didn't get back to me'

  • 5 June 2017
Video

'My brother may be victim of attack'

  • 5 June 2017
Video

'I threw a crate at the attacker'

  • 5 June 2017
Video

'Terrorism' is hurting Islam

  • 5 June 2017
Video

Moment police fired on attackers

  • 4 June 2017
Video

'He didn't look scared. He looked demented'

  • 4 June 2017
Video

'Attacker stuck knife in my son'

  • 4 June 2017
Video

London attack: The eyewitness accounts

  • 4 June 2017
Video

May: 'Enough is enough'

  • 4 June 2017
Video

'They were running and stabbing everyone'

  • 4 June 2017
Video

'Grief and anger' - London mayor

  • 4 June 2017
Video

People flee scene with hands up

  • 4 June 2017
Video

BBC reporter witnesses van hit crowd

  • 3 June 2017
London attack: 'No intelligence failure'

  • 10 June 2017
London attackers 'planned to use lorry'

  • 10 June 2017
Italy's 'clear conscience' over attacker

  • 7 June 2017
London attacker showed extremist colours

  • 5 June 2017
Quiet but defiant mood at London Bridge

  • 5 June 2017
'Terrorism masquerades as Islam'

  • 5 June 2017
Canadian victim 'died in fiancé's arms'

  • 5 June 2017
Image gallery

In pictures: Tributes left to victims

Signs of solidarity for London shared online

  • 4 June 2017
How has armed policing changed?

  • 5 June 2017
What powers do police have to prevent attacks?

France leads world condemnation of attack

  • 5 June 2017
People offer help with #SofaForLondon

  • 4 June 2017
Tourists stranded in 'eerie' London Bridge

  • 4 June 2017
London attack: What people saw

  • 4 June 2017
