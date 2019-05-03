Eight people were killed during the London Bridge terror attack on 3 June 2017.

Three men drove into pedestrians on the bridge and then stabbed people in nearby Borough Market. Here are the victims' stories.

Chrissy Archibald

Image copyright Reuters

Canadian Chrissy Archibald died in the arms of her fiance, Tyler Ferguson, after being struck by the attackers' van on London Bridge.

Ms Archibald, 30, had been visiting London for the weekend to see her partner, who had been on a work trip.

Mr Ferguson's brother, Mark, told CBC News the couple had decided to do a night-time walking tour of London.

Ms Archibald was just behind her fiance when the attack started and was killed by multiple crush injuries.

Originally from British Columbia, she had worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance in the Hague, the Netherlands.

A family statement said: "She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death.

"Please honour her by making your community a better place. Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "heartbroken" that a Canadian national had been among those killed.

Sebastien Belanger

Image copyright PA

French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, had been watching the Champions League final with friends at a nearby pub before he was killed in the attack.

His girlfriend's sister, Greta Tubutyte, told the Evening Standard that the attack happened just after they left the pub and he got separated from his friends.

"When the van hit they thought it was just a car accident. Then after a few seconds they saw people running, screaming, and a guy with a knife attacking," she said.

"He stabbed a woman just in front of them. One of Sebastien's friends got all the blood on him and they panicked and screamed, 'Run!'"

Mr Belanger, who worked at the Coq d'Argent near Bank and died at Borough Market, of stab wounds to the chest, was one of three French victims killed in the attack, .

His girlfriend Gerda Bennet wrote on Facebook: "I can't believe they took you away from us, for no reason. Of all the people you're the one that should stay here, you don't deserve this."

Kirsty Boden

Australian Kirsty Boden was killed after running towards the danger to help victims on London Bridge.

The 28-year-old senior nurse, from Loxton in South Australia, was posthumously awarded a Bravery Medal by the Australian government for her actions which "displayed considerable bravery".

She was one of two Australian nationals killed in the atrocity.

Ms Boden had been having dinner with her friends at a restaurant in Borough Market when they heard a crash.

"Without hesitation, Ms Boden, who was working as a nurse at Guy's Hospital, told her friends that she was going to see if anyone was injured," the awards committee said.

"Moments later, the area turned to a scene of mass chaos and panic as people began screaming and running from the bridge into Borough Market."

Her friends found her on the pavement about 50m from the restaurant having been wounded by the attackers.

Ms Boden, who was also awarded the Queen's Commendation for Bravery, died from a knife wound to the chest.

In a statement, her family said she was "the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people".

They added: "We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life."

Dame Eileen Sills, chief nurse at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, said colleagues described Ms Boden as "one in a million who always went the extra mile for the patients in her care".

Ignacio Echeverría Miralles De Imperial

Image copyright Family handout

Spanish banker Ignacio Echeverría, 39, died trying to defend a woman who was being stabbed by the attackers.

Wielding only his skateboard, Mr Echeverría, from Madrid, tried to fight off one of the terrorists.

He was recognised for his bravery by being posthumously awarded the George Medal, which was presented to his parents at Buckingham Palace in October 2018.

The award committee said his actions had "undoubtedly prevented further loss of life" by giving time for others to run away.

At the ceremony his father Joaquín Echeverría Alonso said it was a "special moment but very emotional" for him and his wife Miralles De Imperial Hornedo.

He told the BBC that his sone had said he would have intervened had he been passing the Westminster Bridge attack that happened three months earlier.

"Later, during the attack at London Bridge, he demonstrated this through his actions," he said.

Image copyright PA/Getty Image caption The Queen presented Ignacio Echeverría's parents with a bravery award for their son

Mariano Rajoy, who was Spain's prime minister, praised the "heroic and exemplary act" of Mr Echeverría, who was working for HSBC bank in London.

Mr Echeverría's sister, Isabel, went on social media to pay tribute to her brother and said he would never be forgotten.

"My brother Ignacio tried to stop the terrorists and lost his life trying to save others," she said.

James McMullan

The only British victim of the attack was James McMullan, from Brent in north-west London.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur was one of the first victims, as he stood near the Barrowboy and Banker pub where the attackers' van crashed on London Bridge.

He died from a haemorrhage after being stabbed in the chest.

His family told the Evening Standard that he had been celebrating with his friends after securing investment for his e-learning business.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Melissa McMullan says her brother James was an inspiration

His sister, Melissa, told the BBC: "While our pain will never diminish, it is important for us to all carry on with our lives in direct opposition to those who are trying to destroy us and remember that hatred is the refuge of small-minded individuals and will only breed more.

"This is not a course we will follow despite our loss.

"From his friends that were with him that night, they want everyone to know what a generous and caring friend he was."

Alexandre Pigeard

Image copyright Family handout

French national Alexandre Pigeard, 26, was stabbed while working on the terrace of a restaurant in Borough Market - where he had been employed for nine months.

Manager of the Boro Bistro restaurant, Vincent Le Berre, told the Brittany news outlet Le Telegramme how his colleague, Mr Pigeard, was "hit in the neck with a knife" by one of the attackers.

"I managed to escape him, but my friend Alexandre did not have that chance," he said.

Mr Pigeard was from Caen, in Normandy, but had been living in London for more than two years.

In a statement, his family said: "Alexandre was a marvellous son, a perfect older brother and a radiant young man much loved by all who had the good fortune to meet him.

"All his friends praised his kindness, his good humour and his generosity."

They said he was passionate about electronic music and a member of "Club 808", a group of DJs based in Caen (Calvados).

Xavier Thomas

Frenchman Xavier Thomas, was walking across the bridge with his girlfriend when he was hit by the white van being driven by the attackers, with the force apparently knocking him into the river.

The 45-year-old's body was found downstream three days after the attack.

Mr Thomas was from the Paris region and was visiting the capital for the weekend.

His girlfriend Christine Delcros, who was seriously injured in the attack, said he was "an exceptional man" who "did everything for his children".

His daughter Noémie Thomas, 24, told the Guardian: "The things that were important to Xavier were his children and his work.

"Xavier would not be content with a quiet life, he needed to always discover more and he would include his children as soon as possible."

Sara Zelenak

Australian Sara Zelenak, from Brisbane, was in London working as an au pair when she was killed in Borough Market.

The Australian prime minister at the time, Malcolm Turnbull, said she was seen fleeing from the knifemen during the attack. She died from a stab wound to the neck.

The 21-year-old's parents, Mark and Julie Wallace, said they were "deeply saddened at the tragic loss of our beautiful daughter".

Ms Zelenak's aunt described her as "the girl next door, very special and a kindred spirit".

Ms Zelenak had reportedly been due to babysit on Saturday night, but the child's grandmother stepped in, which meant she could go out with friends.

Last year, her parents launched a charity - Sarz Sanctuary - in her memory to help others overcome the loss of a loved one in traumatic circumstances.

Mrs Wallace said: "It's every parent's worst nightmare to lose their child - the shock and grief is unimaginable.

"As parents, we're not sure we will ever come to terms with losing Sara, but we're determined to give purpose to her loss by establishing the Sarz Sanctuary charity."