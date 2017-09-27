London fire
Top Stories
Inside the 21st floor
- 27 September 2017
Who were the victims?
Names and backgrounds of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.
- 30 May 2018
- From the section UK
Tower tragedy caused by 'years of neglect'
The mayor of London says the inferno in west London was a "preventable accident".
- 18 June 2017
- From the section UK
Six questions for the investigation
Several questions emerged for the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire, some of which have been answered.
- 19 July 2017
- From the section UK
What we know so far
A detailed look at the fire at the west London tower block, which killed 72 people.
- 18 May 2018
- From the section London
Image gallery
Father's Day cards among fire tributes
- 18 June 2017
- From the section In Pictures
Wall of condolence - read the tributes
- 16 June 2017
- From the section UK
'Working class aren't being listened to'
- 15 June 2017
- From the section UK
A tale of two tower blocks
- 16 June 2017
- From the section London
Scenes of devastation after tower fire
- 15 June 2017
- From the section England
Reality Check: Can the government requisition homes?
- 16 June 2017
- From the section UK Politics
Why are people told to 'stay put'?
- 14 June 2017
- From the section London
How are fires fought in high-rise blocks?
- 4 August 2017
- From the section London
Reality Check: Why don't all high-rises have sprinklers?
- 15 June 2017
- From the section England
Student helps victims before exam
- 15 June 2017
- From the section Home
Queen shows how to respond to disaster
- 16 June 2017
- From the section UK