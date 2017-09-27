London fire

Inside the 21st floor

  • 27 September 2017

Who were the victims?

Names and backgrounds of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

  • 30 May 2018
  • From the section UK

Tower tragedy caused by 'years of neglect'

The mayor of London says the inferno in west London was a "preventable accident".

  • 18 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Six questions for the investigation

Several questions emerged for the investigation into the Grenfell Tower fire, some of which have been answered.

  • 19 July 2017
  • From the section UK

What we know so far

A detailed look at the fire at the west London tower block, which killed 72 people.

  • 18 May 2018
  • From the section London

The 21st floor

  • 28 September 2017
Video

Council leader defends fire response

  • 18 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Community claps and cheers firefighters

  • 18 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

The man who filmed the Grenfell fire

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

'It's incredible we survived'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Flames still visible at tower, 36 hours on

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Nurse rushed to help at tower fire

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London
Video

Fire chief: 'Full search could take weeks'

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Tributes paid to tower fire victims

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

PM orders public inquiry: Full statement

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section Home
Video

Corbyn 'will get to bottom' of fire

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Tower fire 'like a war zone'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Can tower blocks be fire safe?

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Huge fire in west London flats

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London
Video

'People were blinking lights'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London
Image gallery

Father's Day cards among fire tributes

Wall of condolence - read the tributes

  • 16 June 2017
  • From the section UK

'Working class aren't being listened to'

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK

A tale of two tower blocks

  • 16 June 2017
  • From the section London

Scenes of devastation after tower fire

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section England

Reality Check: Can the government requisition homes?

Why are people told to 'stay put'?

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London

How are fires fought in high-rise blocks?

  • 4 August 2017
  • From the section London

Reality Check: Why don't all high-rises have sprinklers?

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section England

Student helps victims before exam

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section Home

Queen shows how to respond to disaster

  • 16 June 2017
  • From the section UK

The 21st floor

  • 28 September 2017
Video

Council leader defends fire response

  • 18 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Community claps and cheers firefighters

  • 18 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

The man who filmed the Grenfell fire

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

'It's incredible we survived'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Flames still visible at tower, 36 hours on

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Nurse rushed to help at tower fire

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London
Video

Fire chief: 'Full search could take weeks'

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Tributes paid to tower fire victims

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

PM orders public inquiry: Full statement

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section Home
Video

Corbyn 'will get to bottom' of fire

  • 15 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Tower fire 'like a war zone'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Can tower blocks be fire safe?

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section UK
Video

Huge fire in west London flats

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London
Video

'People were blinking lights'

  • 14 June 2017
  • From the section London