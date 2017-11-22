Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Victoria King lived on the tower's 20th floor with her daughter

The final inquests for those who died in the Grenfell tower fire were opened and adjourned at Westminster's Coroner's court on Wednesday.

Coroner Fiona Wilcox marked the occasion by reading the names of all those killed, and observing two minutes of silence.

The last inquests examine the deaths of Victoria King, 71, and her daughter Alexandra Atala, 40.

Ms Wilcox restated that the final death toll is 71.

Ms Wilcox said the figure is "highly unlikely" to change. In the months since June there had been speculation that the figure would be higher.

All the victims have now been identified by police.

Victoria King and Alexandra Atala were found at each other's side on the tower's 20th floor.

The court heard that the causes of death for the pair were consistent with the effects of fire,