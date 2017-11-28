Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kate on Harry and Meghan: "William and I are absolutely thrilled"

The Duchess of Cambridge says she is "absolutely thrilled" by Prince Harry's engagement to actress Meghan Markle.

Speaking during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, she said that both she and Prince William hoped the couple "enjoy this happy moment".

Clarence House announced the engagement on Monday, saying the couple planned to marry next spring, but did not disclose the date or details of the ceremony.

More details are expected to be revealed later.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, joked that "America's loss is our gain" and said she was "delighted" with the news, on a visit to Stoke-on-Trent.

'Incredibly happy'

In their first joint TV interview, Prince Harry said "beautiful" Ms Markle "just tripped and fell into my life".

And the fifth in line to the throne revealed he proposed while the couple made roast chicken.

The announcement, which was issued by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's official residence, said details about the wedding day would be unveiled "in due course".

However, the Archbishop of Canterbury indicated the couple will have a church wedding, saying the pair had "chosen to make their vows to God" in a religious ceremony.

Meghan Markle has revealed that Prince Harry proposed on a Sunday night at home

And royal watchers have mooted that the date of the wedding is unlikely to be in April, as Prince Harry's sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child around that month.

After news of the engagement was released, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were "delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness".

Prince Charles also said he was "thrilled", while Ms Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, said they were "incredibly happy".

Prince Harry's brother Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who were married at Westminster Abbey in 2011, said they were "very excited for Harry and Meghan".

'Very romantic'

On Monday, Prince Harry revealed he proposed earlier this month during a "standard, typical night for us" at his home in Kensington Palace.

"It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee," Ms Markle said.

Prince Harry said: "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes.'

"Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger.

"I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' She said: 'Oh, yes, the ring.' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."

Turning to Ms Markle, Prince Harry said: "And I think I managed to catch you by surprise as well."

Meghan Markle's engagement ring was designed by Prince Harry

The ring was designed by Prince Harry and features two diamonds which belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The band is made from yellow gold and at the centre is a diamond from Botswana, where the couple went camping at the start of their relationship.

Ms Markle said it was a sign of "Harry's thoughtfulness".

She had obviously not been able to meet his mother, she said, but it was "so important to me... to know that she's a part of this with us".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posed for the cameras in the garden at Kensington Palace

The couple's 16-month relationship began in July 2016 when they met on a blind date in London set up through a mutual friend.

They made their first public appearance as a couple in September at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games, a sporting event set up by the prince for injured, wounded and sick soldiers.

Their married home will be the prince's current residence, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace - where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also have an apartment.

The 36-year-old star of US legal drama Suits has confirmed she will be giving up acting and with her new role focus even more energy on the causes that are important to her.

She is already involved with humanitarian work and is a women's advocate with the UN.

Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn were among the politicians to congratulate the couple.

However, Downing Street has said there are no plans for a bank holiday to mark the wedding, after the possibility was mooted on social media on Monday.