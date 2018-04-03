Image copyright Ben Birchall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on 19 May at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle - are you planning to see them tie the knot?

We're looking for people who have been in the crowds to watch more than one royal wedding and are also planning to be in Windsor for Harry and Meghan's big day.

But if you can't make it to Windsor will you be watching at home or at a party? Let us know, and you too could be part of our royal wedding coverage.

Royal celebrations, especially weddings, are often the time when royal enthusiasts bring their creativity to the fore. Whether it's in the form of making costumes or arranging a royal-themed event, we want to hear from people who will be gearing up to celebrate the special day.

Get in touch

Do you work for a charity and have been invited to the royal wedding?

Or perhaps you are a Windsor resident planning to rent out your home for visitors travelling down to watch the event - we would like to hear from you.