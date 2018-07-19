Image copyright EPA

The attempted murder of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on UK soil has led many to point the finger at Moscow.

The pair were discovered unconscious on a bench in the Wiltshire city of Salisbury on 4 March. The poisoning of a couple in nearby Amesbury in July is believed to be linked to the attack.

The British government says a military-grade Novichok nerve agent of a type developed by Russia was used in the attack. Reports say Russian suspects have been identified. However, Moscow denies any involvement.

Here's what we know so far:

Saturday 3 March

14:40 GMT

Sergei Skripal's 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, flies into London's Heathrow Airport on a flight from Russia.

It is believed she was picked up by a family friend.

Sunday 4 March

09:15 GMT

Mr Skripal's red BMW is seen in Salisbury in the area of London Road, Churchill Way North and Wilton Road.

London Road is home to Salisbury's cemetery, where Mr Skripal's wife Liudmila and son Alexander are buried.

13:30 GMT

The car is then seen driving down Devizes Road, towards the town centre.

13:40 GMT

1) Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter arrive at the Sainsbury's upper level car park at the Maltings shopping precinct.

2) They then head to the Mill pub.

14:20 GMT

3) They dine at Zizzi restaurant and stay until 15:35 GMT.

Traces of a military-grade nerve agent are later found at the Mill and Zizzi.

It was delivered "in a liquid form", the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has since confirmed.

16:15 GMT

4) Emergency services receive the first report of an incident. Police find the pair on a bench in an "extremely serious condition".

They are taken to hospital along with police officer Det Sgt Nick Bailey, attending the incident.

Det Sgt Bailey was discharged from hospital in March.

Yulia Skripal was discharged from hospital on 9 April and moved to a secure location.

Sergei Skripal left hospital a month later. He was able to walk, and had talked to police at length, but was expected to continue his recovery somewhere away form hospital.

Police note: all times approximate.

Decontamination of sites

A massive clean-up operation was launched to decontaminate nine sites known, or thought, to be contaminated with the nerve agent.

Defra said the highest concentration of Novichok was found at Mr Skripal's house, but the operation involving more than 200 personnel, included eight other sites.

By June, the ambulance stations had been cleaned but work continued at other sites.

Amesbury poisoning: Novichok blamed

Wiltshire and Novichok again hit the headlines in July, when another couple fell ill in suspicious circumstances, in Amesbury, only a few miles from the Skripal investigation.

Saturday 30 June

09:15 BST

Paramedics are called twice to a flat in Muggleton Road, in Amesbury, after Dawn Sturgess, 44, collapses.

A friend of the couple, Sam Hobson, said Ms Sturgess appeared to have had a fit and was "foaming at the mouth".

17:20 BST

Paramedics return to same address after Ms Sturgess's friend Charlie Rowley also falls ill.

Wednesday 4 July

Police initially think the two had been using heroin or crack cocaine from a contaminated batch of drugs, however they declare a major incident after Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley need treatment for suspected exposure "to an unknown substance".

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the head UK counter-terrorism policing, later reveals further tests at the UK's military research lab, Porton Down, find the pair had been exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

Five areas the victims are believed to have visited prior to falling ill are cordoned off: in Amesbury they are Muggleton Road, Boots pharmacy and the Baptist church, while in Salisbury and John Baker House in Rolleston Street and Queen Elizabeth Gardens.

Sunday 8 July

Ms Sturgess dies in hospital. Mr Rowley remains in a critical condition.

Public Health England advises people in the Salisbury and Amesbury area not to pick up anything they haven't dropped themselves.

Wednesday 11 July

Police say the Novichok that poisoned Ms Sturgess and Mr Rowley came from a small bottle found during searches of Charlie Rowley's house on Muggleton Road.

They refuse to comment on suggestions that it was a perfume bottle.

The working assumption of police is that the bottle was a container discarded after the Skripals' poisoning, according to BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera.

Russian 'agents'

Thursday 19 July

Police believe they have identified those responsible for the Novichok attack on the Skripals, according to reports.

Several Russians believed to have been involved have been identified through CCTV, cross-checked with border entry data, the Press Association says.

Police believe the incident is linked with the poisoning in Amesbury. The UK government has blamed Russia, but the country's authorities deny any involvement.