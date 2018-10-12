If you want to get this briefing by email, sign-up here

Image copyright Reuters

Hurricane Michael leaves 'unimaginable' destruction

"So many families have lost everything," said Florida's governor, Rick Scott. The clear-up work is beginning following the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael, which brought winds of 155mph (250km/h). At least six people in the US have died - four in Florida, one in Georgia and one in North Carolina - as well as at least 13 in Central America.

In Seminole County, Georgia, a metal car shelter lifted by a gust of wind hit a mobile home, killing an 11-year-old girl. Winds have cut power to more than 900,000 homes. Here are pictures of Hurricane Michael hitting Florida.

Plus, we have a guide to the world's deadliest storms.

Princess Eugenie wedding: Crowds gather

Royal (and celebrity) watchers are gathering outside Windsor Castle for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and drinks executive Jack Brooksbank. The ceremony gets under way at 11:00, with famous faces including Robbie Williams, Cindy Crawford, George Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham in attendance at St George's Chapel.

Here are pictures of the bunting in Windsor, the baking of the wedding cake and other goings on. And we have a profile of the bride and groom.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Top judges could get £60,000 pay rise

It's intended to compensate for low morale and changes to pensions. The Senior Salaries Review Body is recommending that High Court judges receive an extra £60,000 a year - they currently get £181,566. Crown Court should receive a 22% increase - taking them to £165,00 - and district judges should get an 8% rise, it says. If accepted, the pay rises would be considerably greater than those offered to other public sector workers. But the number of high-calibre, high-earning lawyers applying to the judiciary in England and Wales has declined.

'Why my bones are crumbling at 27'

By Lizzie Porter

"You have osteoporosis in your spine and osteopenia in your hip. I'm going to put you on calcium and vitamin D and I think you should take them forever. We need to prevent breaks and fractures." It is May 2018, and my doctor's words jolt me out of a long-standing state of denial.

For years, I have muddled along, pretending to myself that I had pretty much made a full recovery from anorexia. Yes, I was told back in 2010 that I had osteoporosis. But over the next eight years I persuaded myself that things must have improved, that the holes in my spine must have healed. Sadly, they haven't.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i reports that the government faces a "revolt" among Conservative MPs, after Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey said some claimants could be worse off under universal credit. But, writing in the Daily Express, Chancellor Philip Hammond says he could use the Budget to cut income taxes for millions of families. Elsewhere, the Sun leads on Princess Eugenie saying she will wear her scars - the result of spine surgery as a girl - "with pride" at her wedding. And the Daily Mail isn't exactly cock-a-hoop about a potential £60,000 pay rise for top judges, asking: "Where is the justice in that?"

Daily digest

M4 minibus crash Victims were from school for people with autism

Brexit May's compromises a "concern" for Fox, Gove and Raab

Strictly necessary? Seann and Katya must do "dance of shame", says judge Craig Revel Horwood

Seven days quiz Taylor is voting, but where?

If you see one thing today

'I survived two tsunamis'

If you listen to one thing today

Life in Libya's migrant detention centres

If you read one thing today

The people who moved to Chernobyl

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

Today President Emmanuel Macron of France and heads of state and government from more than 40 countries meet for the Francophone Conference, taking place in Yerevan, Armenia.

19:45 England face their World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia in a Nations League match in Rijeka.

On this day

1984 A bomb explodes at the Grand Hotel in Brighton, being used for the Conservative Party conference, killing five people.

From elsewhere

Why did China's most famous movie star vanish? (New Yorker)

A celestial event left bees speechless (Slate)

The 10 best and worst brutalist buildings around the world (Daily Telegraph)

Tea and buns with Laurel and Hardy (Guardian)