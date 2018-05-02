News Daily: May's Brexit ultimatum and Trump 'dictated' doctor's letter

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright EPA

Brexiteers give May customs 'ultimatum'

Senior ministers are meeting today to discuss the options to replace the UK's membership of the customs union after Brexit. Ahead of that, leading Brexiteer MPs have warned Prime Minister Theresa May to drop the idea of entering a "customs partnership", currently one of the government's preferred options.

A customs partnership - thought to be supported by Chancellor Philip Hammond - would allow the UK to collect the EU's tariffs on goods coming in from other countries on the EU's behalf. This could redress the problem of what to do about the Irish border, as it would mean no hard customs border between the UK and the EU.

But the MPs who oppose it say this would mean "Brexit in name only". BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says a "grenade" has been launched into the debate.

Confused by what's going on? Our Reality Check team looks at why the customs union is such a big issue.

Donald Trump wrote own health letter, says ex-doctor

Back in 2015, a letter declared the then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to be in "astonishingly excellent" health. He would be the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency", it said. But his ex-doctor Harold Bornstein has told CNN that Mr Trump "dictated" the entire document. It is not clear why he is making these allegations now, and the White House has yet to comment.

One man dead and another hurt in London shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after one man died and another was injured in a shooting outside a Tube station in north-west London. The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered with serious injuries outside Queensbury Tube station on Tuesday night and died at the scene. The other man, in his 20s, is in hospital in a stable condition suffering from a gun shot wound.

The UK cities with the highest and lowest wages

By Andrew Carter & Paul Swinney, Centre for Cities

There are no prizes for guessing that salaries are highest in London, where the average weekly wage is £727. Nor that England's capital is followed by neighbouring towns and cities. The next six highest earning places are all in the South East, with average wages of £600 or more in Reading, Crawley, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Slough and Oxford. At the other end of the table the lowest pay is, perhaps surprisingly, found in another place close to London.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The i leads with a report saying the government has made a U-turn, ensuring greater information is available on tax havens, following a rebellion by Tory MPs. The Guardian adds that this means British overseas territories will now have to identify company owners. Meanwhile, Metro reports that new Home Secretary Sajid Javid has received a "barrage of racist abuse" since taking on the role earlier this week. And the Financial Times says the government may have ordered up to 7,000 foreign students to leave the country after falsely accusing them of cheating in exams.

Daily digest

Iraq air strikes RAF may have killed civilians, source within anti-IS coalition tells BBC

Kanye West Rap artist suggests African-American slavery was "a choice"

YouTube Stars being paid to sell academic cheating, BBC investigation finds

Speaker claims Ex-private secretary accuses John Bercow of bullying

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions, the first following Amber Rudd's resignation as home secretary.

19:45 Liverpool play away against Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, taking a 5-2 lead with them from last week's first leg.

On this day

1997 Labour celebrates winning the general election with a majority of 179 seats, ending 18 years of Conservative rule.

From elsewhere

