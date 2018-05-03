News Daily: Cambridge Analytica probe 'to go on' and UN urges Trump to keep Iran deal

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Probe to go on, despite Cambridge Analytica closing

Cambridge Analytica - the company accused of acquiring data from 87 million Facebook profiles for use in political campaigns - closed on Wednesday. It blamed a loss of business since the scandal started earlier this year.

But the Information Commissioner's Office has said it will still "pursue individuals and directors" as part of its investigation. And Conservative MP Damian Collins, chairman of the Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee, told the BBC: "We've got to make sure this isn't an attempt to run and hide."

London-based Cambridge Analytica argued it had been "vilified" for activities that are "standard" in the advertising world. Here's how the scandal unfolded.

Pensioner killer's parents 'warned' of knife hoard

The parents of mentally ill ex-soldier Alexander Palmer say they warned a health trust he was collecting knives before he murdered 83-year-old dog walker Peter Wrighton. The 24-year-old stabbed Mr Wrighton 45 times in woodland near East Harling, Norfolk, in August last year. Palmer's parents say their warnings that their son was not taking his medication were ignored because health workers said they could only "believe the patient". Palmer was jailed for at least 28 years in March.

UN urges Trump not to quit Iran deal

US President Donald Trump has until 12 May to decide whether his country remains part of the 2015 deal designed to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Earlier this week, the new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the agreement as "full of lies". But UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Mr Trump to continue with it, despite US doubts over how much Iran has actually done to limit its nuclear programme in return for sanctions being lifted. He called the deal an "important diplomatic victory", adding: "We should not scrap it unless we have a good alternative. We face dangerous times." So, could it collapse?

Are journalists increasingly under attack?

By Soraya Auer, BBC Reality Check

Monday was one of the most deadly days for journalists, with 10 media professionals killed in two separate incidents in Afghanistan. After a suicide bombing in Kabul, journalists gathered at the scene to report on the aftermath. Within 15 minutes, a second suicide bomber, disguised as a journalist, arrived to target them.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Most newspapers lead with the revelation that up to 270 women may have died of breast cancer after an NHS computer error. "Condemned to death by computer glitch" is the Daily Express's headline. The Daily Telegraph interviews a nurse who developed breast cancer after the NHS failed to offer her a screening appointment. And the Times says the women affected face up to six months waiting to be checked. Elsewhere, the Daily Star says parts of the UK can expect temperatures as high as 25C over the weekend.

Daily digest

Breast screening error Survivor and family of deceased describe their anger

Fertility hope Scientists build "synthetic embryos"

Stormy Daniels Trump repaid lawyer's $130,000 hush money for adult film star, says Giuliani

Election 2018 Council polls to take place across England

Hidden fats What's really underneath your skin?

If you see one thing today

What is it like to be sectioned?

If you listen to one thing today

Ambivalence: For and against

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Beowulf Festival

Beowulf: A superhero story

Lookahead

13:50 The Tour de Yorkshire cycling race begins, with the men's event taking place over four days and the women's event over two days.

20:05 Arsenal are away against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final, the teams having drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

On this day

1951 King George VI inaugurates the Festival of Britain and opens the Royal Festival Hall on London's South Bank.

