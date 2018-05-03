Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The High Court case related to Danielle Lloyd, Jennifer Ellison, Dwight Yorke and Andrew Cole

Model Danielle Lloyd and ex-footballer Dwight Yorke are among the latest group of people to receive damages after settling phone-hacking claims with Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).

They, alongside fellow ex-Manchester United footballer Andrew Cole and actress Jennifer Ellison, were paid an undisclosed amount and legal costs.

MGN apologised in each case but none of the claimants attended the hearing.

The newspaper group has already settled dozens of phone-hacking cases.

MGN admitted during the High Court hearing that they had targeted the voicemails of each of the well-known figures and hired private investigators to obtain private information about them, more than a decade ago.

The lawyer representing the claimants, Mark Elder, told the court of the emotional distress the hacking had caused them, and that Ellison felt it had damaged her career.

Mr Elder, of law firm Shoosmiths, said: "We're pleased to have resolved these claims against MGN on behalf of our clients.

"Our clients may be in the public eye but they have a right to a private life, which should be respected.

"A settlement has been reached with MGN and our clients are happy with the outcome."

It follows a series of settlements reached by MGN with more than 40 celebrities, including TV presenter Davina McCall, and actresses Patsy Kensit, Michelle Collins and Kym Marsh.

Actor Hugh Grant is understood to have received a six-figure sum from the group after settling a claim earlier this year.