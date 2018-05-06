Image copyright Heather Kemp/@mrshkemp Image caption Stunning colours in Barnt Green in Worcestershire, where temperatures reached 23C

Much of the UK has seen sunshine and blue skies ahead of the early May Bank Holiday Monday, which forecasters say could be the hottest on record.

People have been enjoying the sun, with some roads busy and train services packed as crowds head to the coast.

Temperatures peaked at 26C in Northolt in north west London.

Image copyright PA Image caption Cyclists pass Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire ahead of an early May Bank Holiday Monday which could break temperature records

Meanwhile, Wales saw a top temperature of 23.6C in Llysdinam, Powys, and in Scotland the mercury reached 21.8C in Edinburgh.

In Northern Ireland, the highest recorded was 20.8C in Katesbridge.

The warmest early May Bank Holiday Monday on record was 23.6C, in 1999 - and this Monday could be the hottest since 1978, when the holiday was first introduced. The average high for the May Bank Holiday in London is about 18C.

Image copyright Gillian Brady/@GBrady_ Image caption The scene at Fisherrow Harbour in Musselburgh, East Lothian, was a serene picture of blue

Image copyright @GeorgiaTurner Image caption So many people decided to head to Brighton and other South Coast seaside destinations that Southern Rail "strongly advised" passengers not to travel. Engineering work had seen trains replaced by replacement bus services

Image copyright @TL240FLM Image caption Four retired firefighters, members of a group set up to preserve a former London Fire Brigade engine, enjoy the Brighton seafront after travelling from London

Image copyright PA Image caption The sun shines brightly in a garden in Manchester, where temperatures rose to 23C

Image copyright Su Fullwood Image caption Not a cloud in the sky above Chichester in West Sussex, where temperatures are expected to stay at a pleasant 23C on Monday

Image copyright Itchenor Sailing Club/@itchenor1 Image caption And also in Chichester, Itchenor Sailing Club shared this photo of the harbour where they are hosting an open day

Image copyright James Devine/@jamesdevine05 Image caption The sea was glistening off the coast of Paignton in Devon, photographed by a runner

Image copyright James Andersen/jamesandersen85 Image caption But some snow remained on the mountain of Ben Ledi in Perthshire - although hillwalkers enjoyed clear views and spells of sunshine

Image copyright @Will_Lowephoto Image caption Meanwhile in Poole, Dorset, this exotic sunset scene looks like it is straight out of a holiday brochure

Image copyright Dafydd/@DafyddLThomas Image caption Many walkers made the most of the clear skies and took to the hills in the Brecon Beacons