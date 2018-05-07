Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It feels like we're living in Spain"

The UK has enjoyed record-breaking spring sunshine, with a high of 28.7C recorded at RAF Northholt in west London by the Met Office.

It marks the hottest day over the Early May Bank Holiday weekend since the holiday was introduced in 1978.

South-east England, the Midlands and East Anglia were the warmest spots.

The Met Office's Charlie Powell said temperatures in the high 20s were "the exception rather than the rule" for the UK as a whole.

The Met Office said Scotland and Wales just missed out on breaking their own bank holiday weekend records but still enjoyed their hottest day of the year so far with 23.1C recorded at Charterhall, Berwickshire, and 25.7C at Usk.

Image copyright PA Image caption Parks were a draw on the hottest Early May Bank Holiday Monday

The 23.6C record for the Early May Bank Holiday Monday - set in 1999 - was broken when Herstmonceux in East Sussex reached 24.2C.

The previous record for an overall Early May Bank Holiday temperature was set in 1995, when 28.6C was recorded on the Saturday of the long weekend.

The average high for the Early May Bank Holiday in London is about 18C.

The high in Belfast on Monday was 19.5C, while Cambridge, Rochdale and Sheffield all saw temperatures of about 26C.

Early May Bank Holiday Monday records 28.7C New record temperature: 7 May 2018 23.6C Previous record: 3 May 1999 -5.9C Coldest: 7 May 2012

63mm Wettest: 7 May 1979

15.1 hours Sunniest: 7 May 2001 PA

But not every area enjoyed blue skies and high temperatures, with the northern coast of Devon and Cornwall seeing low cloud, mist and sea fog and a high of only 11C at some locations, including Polzeath.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Paddle boarders were enjoying the sea at Hastings

Image copyright EPA Image caption The beach at Margate attracted large crowds

Image copyright Ashleigh Gray Image caption Archie the cocker spaniel looks happy to have been taken for a walk up Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

Image copyright PA Image caption And there was a blue sea and sky on the beach beside the Seven Sisters cliffs, East Sussex

Image copyright Helen Kersley-Allinson Image caption Helen Kersley-Allinson snapped her son Samuel enjoying bluebell woods at Hitchin, Hertfordshire

Image copyright PA Image caption Sunbathers were out at The Stray in Harrogate

Bank Holiday Monday temperatures around the UK

Northolt - 28.7C

Sheffield - 26.9C

Cambridge - 26C

Rochdale - 25.9C

Cardiff - 25.5C

Edinburgh - 21.4C

Plymouth - 21.2C

Belfast - 19.5C

Aberystwyth - 16.1C

Bude - 11.7C

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People lined the banks of the Thames at Richmond

Image copyright Ben Boundy Image caption Ben Boundy captured the clear views from Plymouth Hoe

Much of the UK has seen blue skies and sunshine across the three-day holiday weekend, leading to busy roads and overcrowded trains as people flock to the coast.

Temperatures peaked on Sunday at 26C in Northolt.

How to stay safe in the sun

According to Dr Farrah Sheikh, absorbing enough sun is important, as it provides essential Vitamin D. However, it is also important that we are sun safe. She suggests the following:

Stay out of the sun when it is at its hottest (between 11:00 and 15:00 BST)

Try to cover up as much as possible - wear a hat

Apply plenty of sunscreen, particularly with children as their skin is a lot more sensitive. Re-apply sunscreen every one to two hours

Drink lots of fluids

How to keep your pet safe

Vet Dr Simon Constable says sun safety is as important for pets, and suggests the following key pointers:

Use non-toxic pet sunscreen, particularly on pale-coloured pets, such as horses and dogs

Give animals plenty of water to keep them hydrated - check their water is full all the time

Consider buying booties to keep pets' paws and feet safe from getting burned on hot sand or hot pavements

Let them have a swim if possible

If travelling in a car with animals, stop regularly and give them frequent drinks of water

Never leave pets in a car

You must enable JavaScript to view this content. Compare the temperature where you are with more than 50 cities around the world, including some of the hottest and coldest inhabited places. Enter your location or postcode in the search box to see your result. Find a location Your location °C °C °C

This temperature comparison tool uses three hourly forecast figures. For more detailed hourly UK forecasts go to BBC Weather.

If you can't see the calculator, tap here.