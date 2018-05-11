With only hours to go until the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the biggest fashion moment of the year remains a secret.

The secret is: Meghan's wedding dress.

What will Meghan wear? What will Meghan wear? Once upon a time... royal wedding dresses were richly coloured Queen Mary I was married in purple in 1554 - reserved exclusively for royals In 1816 Princess Charlotte wore real silver thread with silver embroidery Then Queen Victoria chose a simple white dress in English silk and lace And set the pattern for white weddings ever after The Queen Mother broke the mould in a loose flapper-era gown But there are some style rules almost all royal dresses follow No knees, please - royal dresses are nearly always full length Since the 50s, skirts have slowly increased in volume Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria went for an 'off-the-shoulder' look But sleeves are still the done thing for most royal brides A couple more finishing touches help define the royal look... A train adds a sense of grandeur as you glide to the altar And a veil remains quintessential for a royal wedding - Kate wore one too The timeless princess role-model remains Grace Kelly in a high neck and full sleeves Quite different from the layered tulle dress Meghan wore as an actress in Suits But maybe she has a few surprises for us - we'll soon find out Click next arrow to proceed Loading ... Swipe to progress Go back to start

If you can't see the explainer above, follow this link.

