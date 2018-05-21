Image copyright ITV Image caption The TV presenter had been riding in a charity event when the accident occurred in 2012

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly has had a tearful reunion with the NHS staff who saved her life after a "terrifying" horse-riding accident.

To mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS, Ms Kelly visited St George's Hospital, south London, where she was taken after her fall in 2012.

Kelly said she was "close to death" after losing three pints of blood.

The ITV star paid tribute to the hospital's "amazing" staff, adding she owed an "unpayable debt" to the NHS.

"I'm just one of many that are helped by this incredible service on a daily basis," she said.

Glasgow-born Kelly was reunited with consultant Sarah Krishnanandan, who was among the team who treated her after she was rushed in as a trauma call.

Ms Krishnanandan said the presenter arrived with "a deep wound" on her thigh and had "probably lost quite a bit of blood" after being trampled by her horse.

Image copyright ITV Image caption Lorraine Kelly was admitted to St George's Hospital with a "deep wound" on her leg

Kelly also visited the hospital room she stayed in while recovering from her injuries, and spoke to the surgeon who treated her, Martin Vesley.

Kelly's daughter Rosie Smith, who visited her mother in the hospital room, paid her own tribute to the "amazing" staff, who she said worked hard to put the family at ease.

"I first realised how serious it was when I saw her for the first time," said Ms Smith. "She was really pale.

"The staff were amazing and the nurses were great. Martin put my mum at ease, and they made me and my dad feel really comfortable."

The visit was broadcast on Kelly's morning show "Lorraine" on Monday, as part of a series commemorating the NHS's landmark anniversary.

The NHS Heroes Awards, which were launched to highlight the achievements of health service staff and volunteers, will be held on Monday evening.