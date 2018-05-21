Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI Image caption The bride had 10 bridesmaids and pageboys including Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs taken on their wedding day.

The pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski, include a group photograph with bridesmaids and close family, including their parents and the Queen.

The couple would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations on Saturday, Kensington Palace said.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits," a statement added.

Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI

Mr Lubomirski, who also took the couple's official engagement pictures, said it had been an "incredible honour" to document the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "inspiring journey of love".

"This has been a beautiful chapter in my career and life, that I will happily never forget," he said.

Thousands of well-wishers gathered in Windsor as Prince Harry wed Meghan in St George's Chapel on Saturday afternoon.

More than 110,000 people filled the town's streets with about 67,000 train trips made in and out of Windsor's two stations on Saturday, according to the council.

Meanwhile, an average of 11 million viewers watched on BBC or ITV at any one time.

Image copyright THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX / ALEXI LUBOMIRSKI Image caption Meghan's mother Doria Ragland was the only member of her family to attend the wedding

Mr Lubomirski is normally found shooting for fashion magazines like Vogue and Harpers Bazaar and can count celebrities including Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson among his subjects.

According to his website, in 2014 he published a book called 'Princely advice for a happy life', written for his sons, about behaving like a 21st Century prince.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alexi Lubomirski (right) and his wife Giada were among the guests at the ceremony on Saturday

Meghan's pure white, boat neck gown was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy.

A five metre-long white silk veil - which covered her face as she entered the chapel - included embroidered floral detail representing all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

This was kept in place by Queen Mary's diamond encrusted bandeau tiara, loaned to her by the Queen.

For the couple's private evening reception, the Duchess of Sussex changed into a lily white, silk crepe halter-neck dress designed by Stella McCartney.

On Monday, the British fashion designer shared an animated sketch of the gown and said making it was "one of the most humbling moments of my career".

As a member of the royal family, Meghan now has an official profile on the Royal Family website, which details her work for a number of charitable causes.

"I am proud to be a woman and a feminist," the Duchess of Sussex, said on the site.

All pictures subject to copyright