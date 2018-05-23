News Daily: Trump's doubts over summit and Javid reaches out

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Summit 'may not happen'

It was bound to happen - the optimistic build-up to the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un has given way to a reality check. That's the view of the BBC's Barbara Plett Usher, in Washington, after the US president cast it into doubt.

He told reporters that North Korea must meet certain conditions for the historic 12 June summit to go ahead, and there was a "very substantial chance", therefore, that it wouldn't. The remarks came after Kim Jong-un said he may pull out if the US insists on it giving up nuclear weapons unilaterally.

As Barbara puts it, the build up to the summit has been shaped by an unusual degree of public showmanship by both leaders, a diplomatic version of their hostile exchanges last year.

But while the threats and insults worked at the rhetorical level, this is about substantive issues where the detail matters. Pyongyang's professed commitment to "denuclearisation" may not satisfy Washington's demand for "comprehensive, verifiable and irreversible" nuclear disarmament. This helpful video explains that mismatch.

North Korea is expected to dismantle its nuclear test site this week - it's a goodwill gesture, as this piece explains. But the demolition - to be observed by foreign journalists - may be delayed by bad weather.

M&S profits down

Marks and Spencer has revealed a steep drop in annual profits - falling 62% to £66.8m.

The retailer yesterday announced plans to close 100 shops by 2022, accelerating a reorganisation that it says is "vital" for its future. Our business team asks how can M&S get back in fashion?

'I stand with you'

Addressing the Police Federation conference is a famously frosty gig for a home secretary. Theresa May went on the offensive back in 2015, telling the organisation - which represents rank and file officers - to stop "crying wolf" about the impact of budget cuts. Today it's Sajid Javid's turn and the tone looks strikingly different.

"I will be standing with you," he'll tell them, and will promise to provide the tools and back-up needed for frontline officers. He'll say he understands the job can be "hard and horrible" from speaking to his own brother - a superintendent in the West Midlands.

But BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw says hopes of a reset on government-police relations will depend on more than just warm words. The number of police officers has fallen by 20,000 in 10 years, and knife and gun crime is on the up - more resources are what the federation really wants.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Literary great dies

One of the great American authors, Philip Roth, has died aged 85. The Pulitzer Prize-winner wrote more than 30 novels about sex, death, art and politics, human weakness and imperfections and the experience of being Jewish in the US, but it was his fourth novel, Portnoy's Complaint, that really scandalised middle America. Read more about his life in our obituary.

Can English remain the 'world's favourite' language?

By Robin Lustig, BBC World Service

English is the world's favourite lingua franca - the language people are most likely to turn to when they don't share a first language. Imagine, for example, a Chinese speaker who speaks no French in conversation with a French speaker who speaks no Chinese. The chances are that they would use English. Five years ago, perhaps. But not any more. Thanks to advances in computer translation and voice-recognition technology, they can each speak their own language, and hear what their interlocutor is saying, machine-translated in real time. So English's days as the world's top global language may be numbered.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Several papers carry front page images of the new Duchess of Sussex at her first post-wedding event. On the inside pages, some discuss the plight of Marks & Spencer. According to the Financial Times, the firm decided to step up its shop closure programme after finding that most customers tend to use alternative branches rather than abandon the brand altogether when their local store shut. Nils Pratley, in the Guardian, questions whether the closures go far enough, given it expects a third of its sales to be online by 2022. Elsewhere, Boris Johnson's suggestion that ministers should get a new plane is given short shrift by the Daily Mirror, which accuses him of having delusions of grandeur.

Daily digest

Manchester remembers Thousands sing on attack anniversary

Water warning Rapid action needed to avoid serious shortages, Environment Agency says

Bathroom row Judge supports trans teen in long-running dispute

Sweeteners Are they really healthier than sugar?

If you see one thing today

Are we using too much Calpol?

If you listen to one thing today

Grenfell Tower inquiry podcast

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

What's inside Kim Jong-un's head?

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

07:00 Marks & Spencer announces full-year results - a day after revealing plans to close 100 stores

Today Berlinah Wallace will be sentenced for throwing acid over Mark van Dongen - he later ended his life via euthanasia

On this day

1998 Prime Minister Tony Blair welcomes the resounding "yes" vote in the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement

From elsewhere

The four-year-old superhero feeding the homeless (The Pool)

The fraudsters didn't even ask for account or password details (Daily Mail)

The arguments for and against alcohol warning labels (Vice)

The diplomat who quit the Trump administration (New Yorker)