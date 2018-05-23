Image copyright Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan's young bridesmaids and pageboys were bribed with sweets to pose for photographs, the man behind the camera says.

Alexi Lubomirski took three official photographs, including one of the newly wed couple with the 10 children.

"I could hear the kids started crying in the background and there was some chaos, and then I heard this magic word... 'Smarties'," he said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among those pictured.

Mr Lubomirski said: "The atmosphere in the room was obviously very joyful, there were lots of smiles.

"It was like a family room after a wedding. Some parents were trying to wrangle the children, other uncles and aunts were talking to their nephews and nieces."

Meghan and Harry's photographer Alexi Lubomirski describes capturing this "beautiful" moment

Another photograph, in black and white, shows the new Duchess of Sussex sitting on Prince Harry's lap as they relax on the steps of Windsor Castle.

Mr Lubomirski described taking the picture. "We had about three-and-a-half minutes to take some pictures, because everything was like clockwork, and it was just one of the those magical moments," he said.