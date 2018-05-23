Yulia Skripal's statement in full
- 23 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
This is the full text of Yulia Skripal's statement to Reuters in her first publicly filmed appearance since the poisoning in Salisbury.
Ms Skripal also issued a statement in Russian.