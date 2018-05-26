Image copyright Reuters

A predicted landslide vote in favour of overturning Ireland's abortion ban gives "hope" to Northern Ireland, says UK minister Penny Mordaunt.

Early results in the Irish referendum suggested voters backed a law change.

The women and equalities minister said it was a "historic" day for Ireland and a "hopeful one" for Northern Ireland, where abortion laws are much stricter than the rest of the UK.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable said the PM should push for a similar change.

If the expected landslide in the Republic of Ireland is confirmed, Northern Ireland will soon become the only part of Britain and Ireland where terminations are all but outlawed.

Those taking part in Friday's referendum were asked whether they wanted to repeal or retain a part of the constitution known as the Eighth Amendment, which says an unborn child has the same right to life as a pregnant woman.

A vote in favour of repeal paves the way for the Dáil (Irish Parliament) to legislate for change which would see the introduction of a much more liberal regime.

After early results suggested a landslide, Ms Mordaunt tweeted that it was a "hopeful" day for Northern Ireland, adding "that hope must be met".

Based on the exit poll, a historic & great day for Ireland, & a hopeful one for Northern Ireland. That hope must be met. #HomeToVote stories are a powerful and moving testimony as to why this had to happen and that understanding & empathy exists between generations. #trustwomen — Penny Mordaunt MP (@PennyMordaunt) May 25, 2018

Abortions are only allowed in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her physical or mental health.

Rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities are not circumstances in which they can be performed legally.

Sir Vince said the UK government should take advantage of the current lack of a devolved administration in Northern Ireland.

The Liberal Democrat leader said: "Since there is, effectively, direct rule from Westminster, the government has responsibility and it can and should take the opportunity to deal with this issue properly."

He added: "The position in Northern Ireland is now highly anomalous and I think, probably, action will now have to be taken."