Thunderstorms and torrential rain are sweeping across parts of southern Britain, with frequent lightning flashing across the sky.
Around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded in four hours on Saturday night, BBC Weather said.
The thunderstorms swept northwards across the south of England, the Midlands and Wales and are expected to continue throughout Sunday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain and flooding.
Many people got out their cameras to photograph and video the electrical storm, which was called "utterly insane" and "like being under a strobe light".
Others remarked that they had "never seen a storm quite like this" and said the flashes were "stunning".
Another woman remarked it was "like a rave outside".
BBC Weather presenter Tomasz Schafernaker called it the "mother of all thunderstorms" as he watched it over London.
"Oh boy! This utterly insane," he said.
"I've never seen a storm with such frequent lightning in my life I don't think. Mostly sheet lightning and not too loud but flashes are spectacular."
Forecaster Gemma Plumb, from BBC Weather, said as the storms push northwards across England throughout Sunday, more are coming up over the English Channel from the continent.