The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has issued a warning about drugs after the death of a 34-year-old man in County Londonderry.

Another man, aged 26, is in a serious condition in hospital and police said a number of other people may have become unwell after taking drugs.

The man died in the Moneymore area on Sunday night.

Police said that a "possible link to drug or substance abuse is a strong line of enquiry".

They have appealed for information from anyone who was at a property on the Northland Road in Moneymore on Sunday night.

Det Ch Insp Brian Foster said that a post-mortem examination had yet to take place.

"Our investigation is at an early stage but we believe that drugs may be a factor in both incidents," he said.

"We also believe that a number of other people may have sought medical attention last night after becoming unwell following the consumption of drugs."

He added: "If you have taken drugs or other substances and are feeling unwell please see medical attention immediately."