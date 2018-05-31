Image copyright PA, Reuters

The Duchess of Sussex, singer Dua Lipa and Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson have been named among Britain's most influential and aspirational women.

Vogue magazine says Meghan is among "an extraordinary cast of leaders defining and redefining the way we live now".

The inaugural Vogue 25 list also includes human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Manchester United's chief operating officer Collette Roche.

Supreme Court president Baroness Hale, 73, is the oldest woman selected.

The youngest is Lipa, 22, who won two Brit Awards this year and is described by Vogue as a "culture definer".

The fashion magazine says her hit song New Rule is an "anthem of female empowerment".

Vogue says the Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry on 19 May, "captured the public imagination like no other this year" and has become one of the most recognisable women in the world.

It adds that her influence "stretches far beyond the ceaseless coverage of her style - as a bi-racial campaigning feminist from America, she is helping to forge a new 21st Century identity for the monarchy".

Image copyright PA, Getty Images Image caption The list also includes (clockwise from top left): Amal Clooney, JK Rowling, Barnoness Hale and Letitia Wright

Ms Davidson, who became leader of the Scottish Conservatives in 2011, is described by Vogue as a "beacon, thanks to her relatable personality and progressive ideas" among a "sea of old-guard Tories".

The only politician on the list - which is not ranked in any order - the publication also cites Ms Davidson's "spectacular gains" for her party in the last Scottish elections as a reason for the inclusion.

Who are the other people in the Vogue 25?

Adwoa Aboah - Model

Hannah Anderson - Co-founder of Social Chain

Maria Balshaw - Director of Tate art museums

Karen Blackett - Advertising director

Sinead Burke - Writer and academic

Carole Cadwalladr, Amelia Gentleman, Katharine Viner - Guardian journalists

Edie Campbell - Model

Orla Doherty - TV producer and environmentalist

Vicky Featherstone - Artistic Director of the Royal Court theatre

Priyanka Joshi - Biochemist

Natalie Kingham - Buying director at Matches Fashion

Grace Ladoja - Music executive

Carolyn McCall - ITV chief executive

Stella McCartney - Fashion designer

Sue Y Nabi - Beauty innovator

Yana Peel - chief executive of the Serpentine Galleries

Antonia Romeo - Permanent secretary at the Department for International Trade

JK Rowling - Author