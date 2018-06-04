Image copyright AFP/ Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry attended the last Invictus Games in Toronto with Meghan Markle

The fifth Invictus Games will be held in the Netherlands in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has announced.

The Hague will host the event in which wounded military veterans compete in a Paralympic-style event.

The duke, who founded the games, said: "The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women."

In October, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to Sydney, Australia for the fourth Invictus Games.

"The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support then soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely," Prince Harry said.

The event has previously been held in London (2014), Orlando (2016) and Toronto (2017).

The 2020 games were awarded to the Hague following a competitive tender process.

Image copyright Getty Images

Invictus Games Foundation chairman Sir Keith Mills said the Hague's bid "exemplified the Invictus spirit".

"Post-War, the Hague has undergone its own process of rebuilding and rehabilitation, a theme many of those competing can intimately relate to," he added.

Mart de Kruif, a retired lieutenant general who is chairman of the Hague Games, said: "2020 is an important milestone for the Netherlands, marking 75 years since liberation.

"The Invictus Games provides the perfect opportunity for us to link the past to the present by paying a tribute to wounded, injured and sick service personnel who served, and are serving, the military."