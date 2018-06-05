H&M to make female clothes sizes bigger

Image copyright Rebecca Parker Image caption Shopper Rebecca Parker criticised H&M for how its clothes were sized

H&M clothes sizes will become bigger following complaints from customers.

A spokesperson for the high street chain said: "We are taking the steps to change our womenswear measurements to be in line with UK sizing."

For example, the Swedish chain said the previous measurements and fit of a size 12 would now be the measurements of a size 10.

Many shoppers have previously complained that H&M sizes are too small.

In March, shopper Rebecca Parker wrote an open letter complaining that despite being a 12/14 she struggled to fit into size 14 jeans at H&M.

"Why is it OK for a brand to label an item of clothing as a size which it clearly isn't," she asked.

She pointed out that while H&M sold items emblazoned with phrases such as #GRLPOWER or SISTERHOOD the shop's sizing policy was the opposite of empowering women.

She said that, at the age of 25, she was "thoroughly content" with her body but wonders how her teenage self would have reacted.

As a 13-year-old, she writes, she felt "podgy and sad when I had to reach for a garment that was labelled with a number in the high teens".

Speaking to the BBC following H&M's announcement, she said she was "really thrilled" her "nagging" had paid off.

"I just hope they follow through," she added.

Other customers had previously taken to Twitter to register their dissatisfaction with H&M's sizing.

When are @hm going to start making clothes that are actually a size 12, sick of having to go up to a size 16 and the clothes still not fitting, clearly people who are a size 12 aren't allowed boobs or a bum — Melissa (@melissaharbyx) June 4, 2018