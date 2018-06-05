Image copyright Heinz

Salad Cream, one of the UK's most traditional condiments may be renamed Sandwich Cream, it has been reported.

Its maker, Heinz, says that only 14% of those who buy the sauce use it on salads, with many more preferring to use it in sandwiches.

A spokesman for Heinz told trade magazine the Grocer that the name no longer "fairly represents the product's ingredients or usage occasions."

It would be the first name change for the product since its launch in 1914.

Fans of the traditional name went on social media to express their anger.

Skip Twitter post by @HarrisonClan76 @HeinzUK Noooooooo Just Nooooooooo!! We are not all precious snowflake millenniums ... You cannot call this sandwich cream! You may as well call it white ketchup, after all its a favourite on chips too!! It’s SALAD CREAM.. Has been for 104 years! If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! https://t.co/vsIrVgdkqP — SuzieH (@HarrisonClan76) June 5, 2018 Report

According to the Grocer (£), Heinz is considering adopting the name Sandwich Cream to better reflect how the country uses the condiment and to appeal to "younger shoppers".

The condiment became a national favourite during the 1940s, Heinz says, when ketchup was unavailable and salad cream was used to add flavour to bland war-time rations.

UK sales of the brand dipped 5.4% to £28.8m in 2017. But there was outcry in the 1990s when leaked documents revealed that Heinz was considering discontinuing production of the "zingy" sauce, generating so much publicity that Heinz re-launched Salad Cream with a £10m advertising campaign.

In 2015, Heinz merged with the US food giant Kraft.

Joel Hughes, UK sauces brand build lead at Kraft Heinz, added: "As a market leading business, Kraft Heinz continues to audit its portfolio in order to meet the needs of consumers.

"There are consumers now who haven't grown up with the brand in the household and just don't know about the iconic zingy flavour or what to eat it with."

There is now a consultation under way on the new name and an official announcement is expected in September.