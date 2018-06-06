Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

TSB facing watchdog probe

Up to 1.9 million TSB customers lost access to online banking - some for weeks on end - when the introduction of a new IT system went wrong in April. Some are still having problems making transactions and seeing their balances. Now it's been revealed that the failure is being investigated by the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority. The FCA doesn't usually make ongoing inquiries public, but chief executive Andrew Bailey said it was important to do so given the level of public interest.

Mr Bailey has also had a few words to say about TSB's boss, Paul Pester, whom he says gave too "optimistic" a view of the state of services when he was questioned by MPs in the midst of the crisis last month. Mr Bailey also said the bank had not communicated properly with customers and was not refunding money to those left out of pocket quickly enough.

What happened at TSB? Our personal finance reporter Kevin Peachey looked at how things went so wrong. The BBC also heard stories from those affected by the crisis - including one family as they tried to move house, and another who saw their wedding savings stolen.

Paul Pester will get another grilling from MPs later today.

Deadly volcano erupts again

The scale of the devastation wreaked by the Fuego volcano in Guatemala is becoming clearer. The death toll now stands at 75, with nearly 200 more missing. Here's how the eruption on Sunday unfolded, leaving villages buried in volcanic ash and mud. A further eruption on Tuesday - which took scientists by surprise - has disrupted the rescue effort.

How many people do volcanoes kill worldwide each year? Volcanologist Dr Sarah Brown looked at that question for the BBC recently.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Fashion world mourns

"A great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion." Just one of the tributes that have poured in for handbag and clothing designer Kate Spade, who has been found dead at the age of 55. Police are treating her death as an apparent suicide. Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, said Spade "had an enviable gift for understanding exactly what women the world over wanted to carry".

As our New York business reporter Natalie Sherman puts it, Spade's brand "embodied quirky fun, without straying too far from the country club". Milk bottles, mice and giant sweets - her handbags were often attention-grabbing, as our gallery shows - and owning one was a rite of passage, a mark of sophistication, for countless teenagers.

Why Scottishness is different

By Allan Little, BBC News

In the decades I spent living in England or abroad, I was often struck by the unconscious way my English friends fused what seemed to me to be two quite distinct identities - English and British. They used the terms as though they were interchangeable; as though they meant the same thing. It has never been possible to do that as a Scot: manifestly, Scotland and Britain cannot be mistaken for each other.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Two of Wednesday's papers lead on what they say is a surge in violent crime sweeping the UK. The Daily Mail says thugs are "running riot" on mopeds and motorbikes, while stabbings, drug crime and gang violence are also on the rise. The Daily Express says armed raiders are striking with impunity across the country, and its headline asks: "Have we lost control of our streets?" The Sun, meanwhile, has obtained footage of comedian Michael McIntyre being robbed by moped thieves in north London on Monday. Elsewhere, others lead on Labour's attempt to force the government to stay in the EU's internal market. The Guardian says it's been heralded by some as the clearest step by the party so far towards demanding a soft Brexit, but the Times says Jeremy Corbyn's Europhile MPs were unhappy and Brussels was baffled by the move.

Daily digest

Friendly cancelled Argentina pulls out of match in Jerusalem amid political pressure

Reality Check Is a driver shortage to blame for the rail chaos?

Andy Murray Player delays comeback after surgery

Most written Can you guess the children's word of the year?

If you see one thing today

The secret world of Brazil's WhatsApp abortions

If you listen to one thing today

Why do humans dance?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Why you should avoid 'beige' carbs

Sign up for a morning briefing direct to your phone

Lookahead

15:00 Alexander Nix, former CEO of Cambridge Analytica, will be quizzed by MPs, following the firm's involvement in the Facebook data scandal

On this day

1975 In the UK's first nationwide referendum, British voters back continued membership of the European Economic Community by a large majority

From elsewhere

How satellite images cheat the Global South (The Atlantic)

Inside the world's most expensive house (The Sun)

Three beautiful women, three stories of self-loathing that'll break your heart (Daily Mail)

Meet the single parent MPs transforming Westminster (New Statesman)