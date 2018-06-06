How can we stay safe against the rise of moped crime?
On Monday comedian Michael McIntyre became one of the latest victims of moped crime when he was robbed by men while parked outside his children's north London school.
On the same day a 24-year-old woman was hospitalised after moped robbers punched her to the ground in a bid to steal her phone.
The number of offences carried out using mopeds in the capital leapt from 827 offences in 2012 to more than 23,000 in 2017.
So, how can we protect ourselves from such attacks?
Kirsty Henderson is the director of Personal Safety London - a company that provides personal safety and self defence training.
Get off your phone
The first thing she advises is to not use phones when on the move - this includes taking out headphones.
Listening to music or podcasts reduces spatial awareness and makes people more likely to be caught off guard, she says.
"It means you are in a bubble."
She also warns against taking calls or checking social media.
If you have to take a call or check something on your phone it is best to pop into a shop or cafe, she advises.
"Lots of people see their route home from work as a time to relax but it is a time you should be vigilant - travelling is when you are at most risk," she says.
The Met Police also say using hands-free devices could prevent theft. Officers advise sticking to well-lit streets and paths which are more likely to be covered by CCTV.
Most sports shops sell running belts and Ms Henderson says these can be useful for protecting valuables.
Instead of keeping mobiles, credit cards or keys in a handbag, they can be kept safely hidden from sight.
She also says it is good practice to spread out personal belongings, for instance keeping a phone in a bag, and keeping keys in a coat pocket and money card in a trouser pocket.
That way if your bag is stolen you won't lose everything at once.
Disguise
Some items, such as laptops, would be tricky to fit in a sports belt but there are other ways you can reduce the risk of theft.
One piece of advice Ms Henderson offers is to store a laptop, not in a laptop bag but in a sports bag or even a plastic bag.
"The key thing is not to attract attention," she says.
Even draping a jacket over the item could stop the laptop from attracting the attention of potential thieves.
If someone is worried she suggests holding the bag on the building side rather than the road side of the street, and if possible keeping away from the kerb.
In case of danger being able to move easily is key.
People should avoid wearing heels to and from work, and instead invest in some roll-up flats for the commute, advises Ms Henderson.
Ultimately, she warns people against trying to fight the attackers to get back their belonging.
Valuable items can be replaced, she says, but physical interactions can "really shake people up".
"PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) can last a long time," she adds.
What are the police doing?
The Met Police have announced a number of tactics aimed at reducing crimes carried out on mopeds and scooters.
This includes the use of mobile remote-controlled "stingers" which can be deployed to puncture the tyres of suspects' vehicles.
Police are also being trained to use a spray which marks suspects with an invisible dye that clings to skin and clothing for weeks or months.
The spray can be identified under UV light and allows police to link a suspect to a crime scene.
