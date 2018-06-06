The man who lived in the flat in which the Grenfell Tower fire started did "the right thing from start to finish", a public inquiry has heard.

Lawyer Rajiv Menon said his client, Behailu Kebede, called 999 and alerted his flatmates and fourth-floor neighbours as soon as he saw smoke.

Barefoot and clutching his phone, he then left the building and watched in horror as the fire spread up the tower.

Mr Menon said the fire was accidental and Mr Kebede bore no responsibility.

"He is a good man. He did nothing wrong," said Mr Menon.

Mr Kebede desperately wanted to do more to help his neighbours and friends, the inquiry heard.

"But what else could he do? He felt utterly helpless."

Later that morning Mr Kebede went straight to the police station to be interviewed after the police called him, the inquiry heard.

Mr Menon said it was important to stress Mr Hebede was a significant witness in the police investigation - not a criminal suspect.

'Feelings of guilt'

He accused parts of the media of peddling a "nasty lie" that Mr Kebede had packed a suitcase on his way out, and said that, in the days after the fire, Mr Kebede was harassed by journalists offering large sums of money for his story.

This came as Mr Kebede was trying to comprehend the "enormity of the fire" and cope with distress, trauma, insomnia and allay feelings of guilt, the inquiry was told.

In the year since, Mr Kebede has suffered with poor health, been forced to move home and police have even suggested placing him under witness protection, the inquiry heard.

Mr Menon went on to say that the Hotpoint fridge freezer, thought to be a likely source of the fire, was bought brand new five years before the fire.

It had been problem-free and never needed fixing by an expert or himself.

Mr Menon also pointed out that fridge freezer fires were not uncommon, saying there were 300 such fires a year in the UK.

The inquiry into last year's fire in west London, which caused 72 deaths, is on the third day of the fact-finding stage.

Earlier, over seven days, it heard bereaved families commemorate those who had lost their lives in moving tributes.

The inquiry is expected to hear from Kensington Council and the Tenant Management Organisation later.

On Tuesday, lawyers for some of the survivors and the bereaved told the hearing that a refurbishment, overseen by Kensington Council, had turned the tower into a "death trap".

They also criticised the companies behind the work for refusing to say whether changes to the building had been in breach of regulations, saying their silence was "inhumane".

