Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow dies aged 77

  • 7 June 2018
Peter Stringfellow outside the BBC

Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77, a spokesman has said.

The businessman, who had cancer which he had kept private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Known as the King of Clubs, Stringfellow opened a string of venues around the world and his eponymous club in London's West End became an institution for celebrities.

His wife Bella and their four children have asked for privacy.

