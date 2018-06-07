Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow dies aged 77
- 7 June 2018
Nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died at the age of 77, a spokesman has said.
The businessman, who had cancer which he had kept private, died in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Known as the King of Clubs, Stringfellow opened a string of venues around the world and his eponymous club in London's West End became an institution for celebrities.
His wife Bella and their four children have asked for privacy.