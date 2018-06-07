In pictures: Peter Stringfellow 'King of Clubs'

  • 7 June 2018

A look back at the nightclub owner's flamboyant life.

  • Peter Stringfellow with his pet cat, circa 1990 Getty Images

    Businessman and nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died from cancer, aged 77.

  • File photo dated June 22 1996 showing nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow with some of the women he has been auditioning for his new tableside dancing club, Cabaret of Angels PA

    Born in Sheffield in 1940, Stringfellow began running clubs in the 1960s before opening the first Stringfellows in Covent Garden, London in 1980.

  • Peter Stringfellow attends Stringfellows Party on February 8, 1987 at Stringfellows in New York City Getty Images

    Beyond the West End, Stringfellow opened venues in Paris, Miami, Beverly Hills and New York, where he is pictured here in 1987.

  • Diana Princess of Wales meet Peter Stringfellow 1985 Getty Images

    His work meant he counted many celebrities among his acquaintances, from showbiz royalty to actual royalty.

  • February 28 2000 showing nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow launching his new range of underwear with the help of two models. PA

    Stringfellow's autobiography, King of Clubs, was published in 1996 with anecdotes of bankruptcy, the New York mafia and "how a steelworker's son ended up with his name in lights".

  • Peter Stringfellow with his girlfriend Helen Benoist on a beach in Barbados, circa 1990. Getty Images

    Stringfellow's wardrobe choices often reflected his outgoing and flamboyant personality.

  • Peter Stringfellow with dancers in Dublin, 2006 PA

    In 2006, Stringfellow opened a lap dancing club in Dublin, but it closed just five months later amid pressure from local residents.

  • Peter Stringfellow, Bella Wright and David Cameron attend the Conservative Party Black & White Ball Getty Images

    Stringfellow, pictured here with David Cameron at the Conservative Party ball, was a long time Conservative supporter until recently, when he sought to fight against Brexit.

  • Piers Morgan and Peter Stringfellow attend Peter Stringfellow's 65th birthday party in 2005 Getty Images

    He celebrated his 65th birthday with a party at his West End club, attended, among others, by TV personality Piers Morgan.

  • Peter Stringfellow with wife Bella Getty Images

    Married three times, and a grandfather to four, he is survived by his wife, former Royal Ballet dancer turned lap-dancer Bella, and four children.

More on this story