In pictures: Peter Stringfellow 'King of Clubs'
A look back at the nightclub owner's flamboyant life.
Businessman and nightclub owner Peter Stringfellow has died from cancer, aged 77.
Born in Sheffield in 1940, Stringfellow began running clubs in the 1960s before opening the first Stringfellows in Covent Garden, London in 1980.
Beyond the West End, Stringfellow opened venues in Paris, Miami, Beverly Hills and New York, where he is pictured here in 1987.
His work meant he counted many celebrities among his acquaintances, from showbiz royalty to actual royalty.
Stringfellow's autobiography, King of Clubs, was published in 1996 with anecdotes of bankruptcy, the New York mafia and "how a steelworker's son ended up with his name in lights".
Stringfellow's wardrobe choices often reflected his outgoing and flamboyant personality.
In 2006, Stringfellow opened a lap dancing club in Dublin, but it closed just five months later amid pressure from local residents.
Stringfellow, pictured here with David Cameron at the Conservative Party ball, was a long time Conservative supporter until recently, when he sought to fight against Brexit.
He celebrated his 65th birthday with a party at his West End club, attended, among others, by TV personality Piers Morgan.
Married three times, and a grandfather to four, he is survived by his wife, former Royal Ballet dancer turned lap-dancer Bella, and four children.