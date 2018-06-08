A total of 1,057 people have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are 12 of the better-known names.

1. Kenny Dalglish

Image copyright Reuters

Occupation: Former Liverpool and Celtic footballer and manager

Honour: Knighthood for services to football, charity and the city of Liverpool

Quote: "Someone in their wisdom has thought it was deserving of some recognition. I am hugely proud to have accepted the accolade. You start off in your life just hoping to be a footballer. You become a footballer and have a bit of success and that seems to give you a platform to go on to other things."

2. Prof Mary Beard

Occupation: Professor of classics, University of Cambridge and broadcaster

Honour: Damehood for services to the study of classical civilisations

Quote: "I'd like to treat it as a bit of a tribute to the Greeks and Romans themselves - as well as to all my wonderful academic colleagues who also do so much for the study of antiquity."

3. Emma Thompson

Occupation: Actress

Honour: Damehood for services to drama

4. Kazuo Ishiguro

Image copyright PA

Occupation: Author

Honour: Knighthood for services to literature

Quote: "Deeply touched to receive this honour from the nation that welcomed me as a small foreign boy."

5. Kate Adie

Occupation: Journalist and radio presenter

Honour: CBE for services to media

6. Jermain Defoe

Image copyright Getty Images

Occupation: Footballer

Honour: OBE for services to the Jermain Defoe Foundation for underprivileged children

Quote: "It's obviously mixed emotions because obviously standing here (is) one of the proudest moments of my life, but at the same time remembering all the hurt."

7. Keira Knightley

Image copyright Getty Images

Occupation: Actress

Honour: OBE for services to drama and charity

8. Lizzy Yarnold

Image copyright Reuters

Occupation: Athlete - double Winter Olympics gold medallist in the skeleton

Honour: OBE for services to Winter Olympic sport

Quote: "It's been a great year for me and Team GB... I want to encourage future generations of athletes and Olympians and I can't wait to see what the future holds for my sport and for Team GB."

9. Anthony Joshua

Image copyright Getty Images

Occupation: Boxer, WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion

Honour: OBE for services to Sport

10. Monty Don

Occupation: Horticulturalist, writer and broadcaster

Honour: OBE for services to horticulture, broadcasting and charity

11. Jo Malone

Image copyright PA

Occupation: Enterpreneur

Honour: CBE for services to the British economy and the GREAT Britain campaign

Quote: "I'd love to think that all those women through history, that very first year from the suffragettes and fighting for the vote, would be really proud to see so many women on the honours list today."

12. Ken Follett

Image copyright Getty Images

Occupation: Author

Honour: CBE for for services to literature and charity

Quote: "I am very pleased and proud to receive this honour for doing something I love - making books and stories as entertaining and accessible as possible."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning