Brexit remarks revealed

Image copyright Reuters

The prime minister is "going to go into a phase where we are much more combative with Brussels" - that's the view of Boris Johnson, as revealed to a Conservative lobby group earlier this week. The foreign secretary - a key member of the Leave campaign, of course - said the country had to "face the fact there may now be a meltdown", but he added: "It's going to be all right in the end." He did, however, add that Brexit would happen and be "irreversible", but the "risk is that it will not be the one we want". Buzzfeed also reports that Mr Johnson called fears over the future of the Irish border "pure millennium bug stuff".

BBC political correspondent Eleanor Garnier says it's certainly not surprising Boris Johnson holds these views and it's unlikely to be much of a surprise to him that they've ended up in the media.

Meanwhile, after Thursday's row over the Brexit "backstop" plan - here's that bit of jargon translated - sufficient cabinet harmony was reached to allow it to be published. Read the latest on that here.

Business rates blamed

On Thursday, after nearly 170 years, House of Fraser announced a last-gasp effort to avoid collapse - here's an upsum of what went wrong. Now the boss of Tesco claims business rates - a property tax based on rental values - have played a "large part" in sending some firms to the wall. "You need a level playing field... between an online digital world and a traditional retail store base model like the one we have," Dave Lewis said.

Grenfell inquiry: what we've learned

This week the inquiry has heard a wealth of information from experts, parties involved and representatives of those who died, lost loved ones or survived. Our visual journalism team has put together this comprehensive guide explaining minute-by-minute the way the fire spread. Colleagues at Radio 4 are also producing a daily podcast digesting all the evidence.

McIntyre still joking

"I could have done with you, 9,000 Dubliners," the comedian told the crowd at his first gig since being targeted by hammer-wielding moped thieves earlier this week. Michael McIntyre said it was "touch and go" whether he'd make the show, but he was "OK". He joked: "They say time is the healer. I have lost my watch, how is time going to heal? I have no idea what time it is." No-one has so far been arrested.

The children who hear 'terrifying' voices

By James Melley, BBC Victoria Derbyshire programme

One in 12 children is thought to persistently hear voices that are not there. Sometimes they tell them they are worthless. Now new research suggests the reaction of adults can affect the voices they hear in future. "It's like being in a crowded room. All you can hear is all these multiple different voices having a go at you," Laura Moulding says. The 21-year-old hears voices around her almost constantly, and has done since childhood. She adds: "One of them sounds like a Doctor Who monster."

Read the full article

What the papers say

The High Street's woes lead several papers. The front page of the Daily Mirror warns of "Ghost Town Britain", saying the closure of 31 House of Fraser stores plunges the already struggling sector into chaos. The Guardian rounds up the bad news, saying 35,000 jobs have been put at risk this year by problems at retail and restaurant chains. The i concludes that high streets have been "destroyed by internet shopping". On Brexit, the resolution, to a degree anyway, of the "backstop" row is discussed. The Daily Mirror says keeping the Brexit secretary on board "needed more fudge than can be found in all of Devon's confectioners". The Sun suggests the deal was insulting - putting a modified V-sign on its front page with the headline "2 fingers of fudge".

Daily digest

Kim visit President Trump says he could invite North Korean leader to US

'Vile' threats Women must be able to go online "without fear", PM says

Cannabis Canada moves a step closer to legalisation

'Rare serenity' An unusual feeling as England head to the World Cup

Lookahead

Today Leaders of the G7 nations meet for a two-day summit in Quebec to talk trade, gender equality, climate change and more

22:30 The recipients of the Queen's Birthday Honours are revealed

On this day

1982 Up to 50 British servicemen die in an Argentine air attack on two supply ships - Sir Galahad and Sir Tristram - in the Falklands

