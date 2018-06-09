Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined the Queen for the Trooping the Colour parade to mark her 92nd birthday.

Prince Philip, who retired from royal duties last year, did not attend the military parade. He turns 97 on Sunday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married last month, arrived as part of the carriage procession.

They joined senior royals including Prince Charles and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the event in London.

Large crowds of spectators gathered to watch Saturday's ceremony, which saw around 1,000 soldiers march to Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen has attended every Trooping the Colour in her reign except in 1955 when it was cancelled

The Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge shared the first carriage in the procession along the Mall, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the second which was greeted by cheers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, shared a carriage

Image copyright Reuters Image caption It is the Duke and Duchess' first Trooping the Colour - an event which dates back more than 250 years

The Countess of Wessex, her daughter Lady Louise and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie travelled in the third carriage.

The Queen, wearing a powder blue outfit, travelled in a separate procession.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen's carriage was taken along the Mall

Among the soldiers taking part is Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, a 22-year-old Sikh from Leicester, who will become the first soldier to wear a turban in the parade's history.

Trooping the Colour has commemorated the birthday of the sovereign for more than 250 years and also functions as a display of army drills, music and horsemanship.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, said he hoped his wearing of the turban will be seen as a "change in history"

The Queen, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on 21 April, recently had surgery to remove a cataract from her eye.

She will watch the ceremony - which will this year parade the flag of the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards - from a dais in Horse Guards before inspecting the guardsmen.

The Queen has travelled every Trooping the Colour of her reign except in 1955 when it was cancelled because of strike action, the Royal Family said.

Skip Twitter post by @RoyalFamily During her reign The Queen has attended Trooping the Colour every year except 1955 when it was cancelled because of the general strike. Here, the then Princess Elizabeth accompanies King George VI on the way to Trooping the Colour in 1947. pic.twitter.com/rzKvP1clV5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2018 Report

At the scene: Royal correspondent Sarah Campbell

The super-sized Royal Standard flag fluttering above Buckingham Palace signifies that this is one of the big royal events of the year.

And so far - what a year it has been.

There has been a birth- Prince Louis- and three weeks ago today, the wedding.

To the delight of the crowds, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and new husband Prince Harry made it back from their honeymoon to take part in the Queen's birthday parade.

In a powder blue outfit, Her Majesty was the last of the royals to leave the Palace en route to Horse Guards Parade.

Despite the bright sunshine, she wasn't wearing the sunglasses which have been a regular addition since her successful cataract operation last month.

Afterwards, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will fire a 41-gun salute in Green Park to mark the official birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married three weeks ago, will then join the royal family on the balcony in Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flypast including the Red Arrows.

Later this month, the Duchess of Sussex will accompany the Queen on a royal engagement to officially open a theatre and bridge in Cheshire.

It will be the first time the duchess has joined the Queen for an event without her husband.

The couple attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on 22 May for their first royal engagement as a married couple.