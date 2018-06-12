Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption The six men deny membership of a proscribed organisation

An alleged member of a banned British far-right group has admitted planning to murder Labour MP Rosie Cooper.

Jack Renshaw pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to preparing an act of terrorism by buying a machete with the intention of killing the West Lancashire MP.

The 23 year old, from Skelmersdale in Lancashire, also admitted making a threat to kill a female police officer.

He is among six men who all deny membership of a proscribed organisation - namely National Action.

Christopher Lythgoe, 32, from Warrington, also denies encouragement to murder by allegedly giving Mr Renshaw permission to murder Ms Cooper on behalf of the group.

The other men on trial are: Matthew Hankinson, 24, from Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside; Andrew Clarke, 33, from Prescot, Merseyside; Michal Trubini, 35, from Warrington, and Garron Helm, 24, from Seaforth, Merseyside.

Mr Renshaw had previously denied the two charges, but changed his pleas on the first day of his trial.