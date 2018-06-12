Man held over 'Punish a Muslim' letters

Image copyright PA

A 35-year-old man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into letters calling for a day of violence against Muslims in the UK.

The man, from Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of soliciting to murder by police investigating the so-called "Punish a Muslim Day" letters.

He is also being held on suspicion of sending a hoax noxious substance and threatening letters.

The anonymous letters called for a co-ordinated attack on Muslims.

The man is in custody at a police station in West Yorkshire.

In a statement, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said searches have taken place at a home in Lincoln and an office in the city centre.

The letters, which proposed specific forms of attack, have been circulated online and received in communities across England - including West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Leicestershire and London.