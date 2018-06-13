British and Australian tourists die in Portugal 'fall'
A British woman was one of two tourists found dead on a beach in Portugal after apparently falling from a wall, the Foreign Office has said.
The woman and an Australian national were found on Tuesday in Ericeira, a town 25 miles (40 km) north of Lisbon.
Portuguese officials said the pair are thought to have been on the 30-metre (100ft) high wall before they died.
Local media report the authorities say they may have fallen while trying to recover a phone or to take photographs.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are in touch with local authorities following the death of a British woman in Portugal and are providing support to her family."
Australia's foreign affairs department said they were assisting the family of its citizen.