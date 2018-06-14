Grenfell Tower lit green a year after fire

Image copyright PA

A year after the fire that killed 72 people, Grenfell Tower has been illuminated to mark the first anniversary of the disaster.

Twelve other buildings across west London, and Downing Street, were due to be illuminated at 00:54 BST, the time a fire was reported in a flat last June.

A vigil will take place at a church near the block, where the victims' names will be read out at 01:30 BST.

And a minute's silence will be observed nationally at midday.

Since the fire, the tower has been covered in white sheeting with a heart featured on all four sides at the top of the block.

The anniversary comes as an inquiry into the fire continues its fact-finding stage.

During the inquiry, the 999 call made by Behailu Kebede, in whose flat the fire started, was released.

Lawyer Rajiv Menon said "nasty lies" had been written about Mr Kebede - including claims he had carried out DIY on the fridge-freezer, where it is thought the fire could have started.

Kensington and Chelsea Council said 52 households remained in temporary accommodation and 83 families are in permanent homes.

Member of the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign group Yvette Williams said: "We want the nation to keep Grenfell in their consciousness.

"The anniversary is about love and support - the fight can start again on Friday and Saturday - and keeping that humanity going on that day."

Untold stories from the Grenfell Wall

By Sue Mitchell

Image copyright AFP

The Grenfell Wall sprang up overnight.

Within hours, hundreds of people had left messages of sympathy and support. Relatives of those missing brought favourite items, teddies and photos.

Missing posters were plastered everywhere, bearing the faces of those still unaccounted for and telephone numbers for anyone who might have information.

The wall is still there today in the shadow of the tower.

It provides a glimpse into the terrors that unfolded on 14 June 2017.

Read the full article here.

Clarrie Mendy, who lost two members of her family to the fire, organised a service at St Helen's church in North Kensington which begins at 11:00.

She said: "It's a service of healing, community, inclusivity and solidarity, to know we are not alone.

"We'll be releasing 73 white doves. Why 73 instead of 72? One for the unknown.

"If there were more than 72, we will put one for the unknown."

At the service, 400 white roses will be given for people to carry from the church to the tower.

The community will also congregate at the Grenfell wall - where messages to victims have been written - at 19:00, to then walk to the tower in silence.