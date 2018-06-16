Image copyright SWNS.com

The prime minister has led tributes to Jo Cox, exactly two years after the Labour MP was murdered.

Theresa May said the West Yorkshire MP had been an "inspirational MP, campaigner and humanitarian".

Mrs Cox's husband Brendan added that the family would remember "her smile, her empathy, her energy and her love".

A national celebration of Mrs Cox's life will take place next weekend, which will coincide with what would have been her 44th birthday.

The MP for Batley and Spen was killed in 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in a politically-motivated attack during the EU referendum campaign.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: "We miss her commitment to fighting injustice and her conviction that a better world is possible."

Skip Twitter post by @MrBrendanCox Two years ago we lost Jo but she’s still the centre of our family. Today we’ll be remembering her smile, her empathy, her energy and her love. pic.twitter.com/a6ETiQZK4q — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) June 16, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @theresa_may Today marks two years since the death of Jo Cox. Let us celebrate this inspirational MP, campaigner and humanitarian whose mission in life was defined by hope and love. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) June 16, 2018 Report

A family statement tweeted by the Jo Cox Foundation said: "We will be spending the day together privately as a family and remembering all the goodness she brought to our world and not the way she was taken from it.

"Jo had a profound effect not just on those of us who loved her dearly, but on everybody she met."

On the first anniversary of her death, Mrs Cox was remembered in the Commons with a plaque bearing her coat of arms and the phrase "more in common".

Events across the country will take place between 22-24 June in memory of the murdered MP, under the banner The Great Get Together.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The late MP's sister, Kim Leadbeater, on women in politics, safety and moving forward.

Mrs Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater said: "This is all about trying to do something good, but it's also about a way of dealing with what's happened to us.

"It is also very much about remembering what Jo believed in and the values she lived her life by, and how we can continue that work."

Image caption Brendan Cox chose to step down after accusations of sexual assault came to light

Mr Cox had been involved with More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation, but left his posts in February after the Mail on Sunday published claims he had assaulted a woman in her 30s at Harvard University in 2015.

He denied the assault, but admitted "inappropriate" behaviour while working for Save the Children.