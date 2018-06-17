'Best daddy' tribute for David Beckham

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The celebrity pair attended the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle last month

Victoria Beckham was among a host of stars to pay tribute on Father's Day.

The fashion designer posted the message 'truly the best daddy' on Instagram, alongside a picture of David Beckham with three of his four children.

Eldest son, Brooklyn, who is studying in New York, shared his own tribute, calling the former footballer 'the best dad in the world'.

Actor Hugh Jackman, TV host Declan Donnelly and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton also posted on social media.

Victoria Beckham shared three posts for the UK's Father's Day, including one for her own father with a photograph from her christening. "Another great daddy!! X I love u so much and I love that major tache u had for my christening," she wrote.

Skip Twitter post by @RealHughJackman Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others for education for being led by your passions Who taught me to never stop growing and learning To work hard and realize that preparation is the bedrock for success. And above all to find purpose beyond oneself pic.twitter.com/Z7HZJUmt9J — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 17, 2018 Report

Hollywood star Jackman shared a picture of himself and his father on Twitter.

He wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me to show respect for others, for education, for being led by your passions.

"Who taught me to never stop growing and learning, to work hard and realise that preparation is the bedrock for success.

"And above all to find purpose beyond oneself."

Donnelly, who is expecting his first child with wife Ali Astall, wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there, to all the Dads that have passed and of course, all of the Dads to be! Have a great day. D x"

Skip Twitter post by @antanddec Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there👍

to all the Dads that have passed 🙏

and of course, all of the Dads to be! ☺️

Have a great day. D x — antanddec (@antanddec) June 17, 2018 Report

On Twitter, Lewis Hamilton shared a video message, with footage of his younger self on the go-kart track.

In a voiceover, he said: "I wouldn't be a four-time world champion if it wasn't for my dad. His support made me feel I could do anything."

His post read: "Happy Father's Day to the World's best dad. I am so grateful for everything."

Football pundit Rio Ferdinand, who is currently in Russia to cover the World Cup, also shared a video message wishing everyone a happy Father's Day.

The former footballer, whose wife died in 2015, said he had been fortunate enough "to wake up to a few cards from my kids - lovely, lovely messages, brightened up my day".

In a separate post, he hailed his father as "a man of few words - but the sacrifices you made for me throughout my life have been and will continue to be an inspiration for me. Love you dad."

Skip Twitter post by @rioferdy5 Happy Father’s Day Dad!

A man of few words but the sacrifices you made for me throughout my life have been and will continue to be an inspiration for me.

Love you dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zrXqm8ZMcG — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 17, 2018 Report

Comedian Paddy McGuinness, who last week revealed he had arthritis in his shoulder, admitted to having a rough day on Saturday, but added "getting my homemade cards off the kids this morning washed it all away... and I was allowed a lie in!!!! Enjoy today, we've earned it. "

Skip Twitter post by @PaddyMcGuinness For all the good Dads out there. Have a belter gents!!! I had a rough one yesterday but getting my home made cards off the kids this morning washed it all away...and I was allowed a lie in!!!! Enjoy today, we’ve earned it. #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/V5MPNRR2C0 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) June 17, 2018 Report

Musician and former Beach Boy Brian Wilson posted a photo of him surrounded by family with the simple message: "Happy Father's Day to all you dads out there!"