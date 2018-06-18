Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

'Spend it well'

Image copyright PA

More money is coming for the NHS in England - £20bn a year by 2023, according to the prime minister. Theresa May revealed the "birthday present" for the soon-to-be-70 institution on Sunday, but a day later, she'll insist those running it must come up with a plan to ensure "every penny is well spent". That plan must "tackle waste, reduce bureaucracy and eliminate unacceptable variation".

The fine details of the funding boost are still unclear and the PM's speech on Monday will be closely watched to see if any emerge. Top of the list of questions - where will the money come from? Mrs May has hinted at tax rises - influential economists say, realistically, that's the only option.

She has also said it will come, in part, from a "Brexit dividend" - less money to Brussels means more money to spend at home, right? But does such a thing actually exist? BBC Reality Check has had a look, and here, Laura Kuenssberg gives the political editor's view.

The announcement for England means the rest of the UK will also be given extra money, although it's up to the devolved governments to decide exactly how that's spent.

Melania speaks out

Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" approach to immigration - separating families who illegally enter the country - has faced huge criticism, but now concern is coming from very close to home. His wife, First Lady Melania Trump, says she "hates to see children separated from their families" and wants to there to be "successful immigration reform". The US must be a country that "governs with heart", she adds.

In a recent six-week period there were nearly 2,000 family separations, but why is the US doing this? President Trump has blamed a law "Democrats gave us", but it's unclear which law he is referring to. Meanwhile, here are some of the human stories from the border, as told to the BBC's James Cook.

End of an era

David Dimbleby is to step down from Question Time after 25 years. The 79-year-old presenter said it was "the right moment to leave" and he wanted to "to return to my first love: reporting". BBC director general Tony Hall called him "a titan in British broadcasting". Watch some of Dimbleby's most memorable moments in the chair.

Why UK Asians need to talk more about suicide

By Sima Kotecha, Midlands correspondent, BBC News

I was just 12 at the time. I remember hearing a scream from the kitchen while something musical was blaring out of the television. Rushing to see what had happened, I found my mother clutching the phone with both hands and crouched on the floor. "Your masi's (aunty) gone," she said. Tears and the visceral grief that is so familiar to those of Asian heritage followed. My head flooded with questions: Why? How? But what came next was a sickening blow. We quickly learnt that she had taken her own life.

What the papers say

There is widespread reaction to Theresa May's NHS pledge. The Times welcomes the cash infusion, but warns of a "disturbing vagueness" about where it'll come from. The Guardian agrees the announcement was overshadowed by scepticism over the Brexit "dividend". The Mirror accuses Mrs May of playing "silly political games, claiming generosity while pledging significantly less than is needed". Elsewhere, the Sun says BBC bosses want a woman to take over from David Dimbleby on Question Time - the Daily Telegraph suggests Kirsty Wark or Kirsty Young. And as England prepare for their first World Cup game, the i says lacklustre starts from the tournament favourites mean it's "all to play for".

Daily digest

Gaming addiction Now listed as a mental health condition

Cannabis oil Ban is "bizarre and cruel", says MP

Plastic fantastic Debit cards now more popular than cash

Test yourself How much do you know about the England squad?

If you see one thing today

If a house costs too much, how about half a house instead?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright AFP

How do Iceland keep getting famous results?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Is social media behind the rise of veganism?

Lookahead

10:00 The Grenfell Tower inquiry resumes after a week's hiatus to mark the anniversary of the disaster

19:00 England take on Tunisia in their opening World Cup game

On this day

1965 The government announces it will introduce a blood alcohol limit for drivers, with penalties for those caught above it.

