Image copyright PA Image caption Zara Tindall and her husband Mike with daughter, Mia

Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham palace has said.

The baby is the second child for Zara, 37, and Mike Tindall, 39, the fourth grandchild for the Princess Royal and the seventh great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

She was born on Monday, at Stroud Maternity Unit, weighing 9lbs 3oz and is 19th in line to the throne.

The family are said to be "delighted" with the news.

"The baby's name will be confirmed in due course," a statement from the palace said.

Mrs Tindall, who is the daughter of the Queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, married Mr Tindall in 2011.

The couple have a four-year-old daughter Mia. In December 2016 the couple announced that they had lost a baby they had been expecting in late spring 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple were at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month

Ex-England rugby captain Mr Tindall, was a member of the 2003 Rugby World Cup winning team and Mrs Tindall is an equestrian champion, winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

The new baby does not have a royal title and neither do Mr and Mrs Tindall.

The child will be second-cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.