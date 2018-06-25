Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

MPs to vote on Heathrow third runway

The House of Commons is expected to back the building of a third runway at Heathrow later. The government has ordered Conservative MPs to support the proposal, while Labour MPs are being given a free vote - with about 40 expected to support ministers. But the SNP may now withdraw its backing, the BBC has learned, making the vote tighter.

Opponents of expanding Heathrow say it will damage the environment, create noise and doesn't make financial sense. But supporters argue it's vital for creating jobs and allowing the UK to compete for international trade after Brexit.

One person missing from the vote will be long-time Heathrow expansion opponent Boris Johnson. The foreign secretary is abroad promoting trade.

Meanwhile, how do you get over the problem of the nearby M25?

Turkey's Erdogan wins new five-year term

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won Turkey's presidential election in the first round, taking about 53% of the vote. The result means he will assume the greater powers granted to the country's president in a constitutional referendum held last year, including directly appointing senior public officials and intervening in the legal system. Mr Erdogan says these changes are needed to allow him to turn around Turkey's economy, but his rivals argue that they will undermine democracy. Here are the stories of the election in 100 and 500 words. Plus, we have a full profile of the pugnacious Mr Erdogan.

British grandparents killed in Jamaica

Two British grandparents who recently retired to Jamaica have been found dead at their home in a rural community on the north-east of the island. Charlie Anderson, 75, and his wife Gayle, 71, described as "hugely popular", are thought to have been murdered. In a statement, their sons said they were "completely devastated". The Jamaican authorities are dealing with a crime wave that resulted in more than 1,600 murders in 2017.

Doctor on trial over Spain 'stolen babies' scandal

By James Badcock, in Madrid

Dr Eduardo Vela will become the first person to stand trial for what victims' groups claim was a secret practice that saw hundreds of thousands of babies stolen and sold under the dictatorship of Gen Francisco Franco and after his death in 1975. In the years immediately after Spain's 1936-1939 civil war, children were removed from families identified by the victorious fascist regime as Republicans and given to families considered more deserving. Little was known about the private trafficking of babies that continued in the 1960s until two men went public with their story in 2011.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The Sun is in pun-tastic form as it reports the news of England's 6-1 pummelling of Panama in the World Cup. "We believe in miracles... You sixy things" is its headline. The Daily Telegraph is less Errol Brown and more Nick Hornby, declaring excitement among England supporters to be at "fever pitch". Meanwhile, the Daily Mail runs an expose of what it says is a trade in stolen UK passports. But, returning to the football, the Daily Star worries that pub-going fans might have a dry time of it as the World Cup continues, with beer stocks seriously depleted by thirsty celebrants following the Panama result.

Daily digest

Uber appeal Taxi app firm begins case against London licence denial

Garden waste Councils' collection charges rise to £74m a year

Food hygiene Birmingham and Hyndburn "worst" areas of UK

Singles chart YouTube streams and downloads to count in future

Why we chant at football matches

Why we chant at football matches

Is it possible to live forever?

Is it possible to live forever?

If you read one thing today

'I downloaded my Facebook data and it was awful'

Lookahead

Today South Korea and North Korea commemorate the 68th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

09:30 The Office for National Statistics releases estimated suicide figures for higher education students in England and Wales.

On this day

1953 John Christie is sentenced to hang for murdering his wife and then hiding her body under the floorboards of their home in Notting Hill, London.

