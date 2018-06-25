UK #heatwave: Ice creams, hot dogs and a weatherman in shorts

It's been the hottest day of the year so far - and people have been taking to social media to share their feelings about the heat.

More than 25,000 people tweeted the term #heatwave on Monday afternoon, making it the top Twitter trending topic in the UK.

Forecasters are warning that some places in the UK will get close to 30C this week.

Very high levels of pollen and UV mean those with hay fever are in for a difficult time.

BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor said: "Near perfect summer weather is here to stay throughout this week for many.

"Some parts of the UK could also see their warmest June conditions in decades, others one of their driest Junes on record."

Image caption You know the forecast is looking good when even weatherman Matt Taylor turns up in shorts

It has become a bit of a British tradition to tweet a picture of your pet in hot weather.

One Instagram user joined in by sharing a picture of their cat keeping cool under an umbrella.

Eleanor Hayward tweeted this picture of deer taking a dip in London.

Many people are posting pictures of their ice creams.

Rain to douse the garden is likely to be in short supply, with some people using their hosepipes in anticipation of a possible ban.

Alexandra Heys tweeted pictures of her and fellow staff at a Gloucestershire hospital keeping people hydrated.

Liam Smith joked about the hot weather meaning something different now that his focus is on domestic tasks.

However, not everyone in the UK was putting on the sun cream just yet. Shetland Library reminded the BBC that some places have, in fact, been quite chilly.