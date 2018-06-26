Staying safe and cool in UK heatwave conditions

Image copyright Sam B Image caption Sam B's daughter having a splashing time

The weather warning issued by the Met Office means that high temperatures across the UK could pose a health risk to some people.

Fortunately there is some helpful advice being shared across social media on how to keep safe and cool.

Drinking plenty of water, wearing appropriate clothing and planning ahead are among the useful tips on how to cope in hot weather shared by NHSChoices on Twitter.

Pregnant women can get advice from experts via the parents forum, Mumsnet, where a list of 'been there, done that tips' are available.

For those people concerned about sleepless nights, Essex Fire service has warned about keeping fans on overnight.

BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor says the heat has not peaked yet:

"Wednesday and Thursday could also bring 30C+ days with Scotland or Northern Ireland possibly seeing the highest temps then. This would give them their warmest June day since 1995."

He adds there's also a chance that Northern Ireland will have its hottest June day on record - that currently stands at 30.8C at Knockarevan in 1976.

You might also like:

If you're tempted to have a barbeque, there may be some restrictions on firing up in public places, as noted by Cumbria County Council.

In Greater Manchester, a wildfire on Tameside moorland which had been extinguished on Sunday, has reignited.

Image copyright Lorraine Taylor Image caption A paddling pool came in handy for Lorraine's horse, Flash

It's not just people who are affected by the heat. The RSPCA has issued advice on how to keep animals safe this summer.

There's also a wealth of photos of pets being cooled down, but what about the wildlife? In Leintwardine, north Herefordshire, the Environment Agency has been rescuing fish from the River Teme where water levels are dangerously low.

Finally, the UK will not technically be having a heatwave until there are more than five days where the temperature is 5C higher than normal, according to BBC Weather's Matt Taylor.

Written by Sherie Ryder, BBC UGC and Social News.