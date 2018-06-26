Image copyright Getty AFP Image caption During the trial, prosecutors said only the intervention of armed officers prevented Ali from launching a murderous assault on politicians, police or the military

A British man has been found guilty of planning a terror attack in Westminster and making bombs for the Taliban.

Khalid Ali, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in Parliament Street, where he was caught carrying three knives.

Ali had recently returned from Afghanistan, where he made and detonated bombs, the Old Bailey heard.

A jury convicted Ali of preparing an act of terrorism in the UK, and two counts of possessing an explosive substance with intent.

Ali, from Edmonton in north London, will be sentenced at a later date.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Khalid Ali was arrested in Whitehall on 27 April 2017

During questioning after his arrest, Ali admitted fighting British soldiers in Afghanistan, but refused to say whether he had killed any.

He travelled to Afghanistan in 2011 and did not return to the UK until November 2016.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ali's prints were found on bomb components from two caches recovered by Afghan national security forces

In a police interview shown during the trial, Ali said he had detonated more than 300 bombs in Afghanistan.

The court heard how his fingerprints were found on component parts of explosive devices that were handed in to US forces in Afghanistan in 2012.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said Ali had been in a "Taliban training camp affiliated to al-Qaeda where, for several years, he helped terrorists make hundreds of bombs capable of mass murder".