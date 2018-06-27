Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Moorland fire 'a major incident'

The Army is on standby as a massive fire continues to burn moorland in Greater Manchester. The hot weather is helping to spread the flames on Saddleworth Moor and more than 30 homes in Carrbrook and Stalybridge have been evacuated, in what has been classed a "major incident".

The fire started on Sunday and was put out, but it reignited on Monday. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham called the situation "worrying", with people 20 miles away able to smell the smoke. No injuries have been reported so far.

Ministers abandon women's prisons plan

Plans to build five community prisons for women in England and Wales have been scrapped, with the Ministry of Justice instead trialling five residential centres to help offenders with finding work and drug rehabilitation. Justice Secretary David Gauke said the change of emphasis would help break the "cycle of reoffending" and mothers at the centres might be allowed to keep their children with them. The BBC's Danny Shaw asks why community sentences are falling in numbers.

Museum visitors - and flies - fall in love with fatberg

What will it tell future generations about the way we live? A slice of a "fatberg" that clogged a sewer in east London has proved such a popular museum exhibit that it could be maintained on display indefinitely. The Museum of London says the lump of congealed fat, oil and wet wipes has begun to "sweat" and change colour - while flies have laid eggs on it. The slice comes from a "monster fatberg", more than 250m (820ft) long and weighing 130 tonnes. BBC science editor David Shukman looks at why fatbergs matter.

'I found out my husband had married another woman'

Yve Gibney, an NHS nurse from Merseyside, had been happily married for 17 years when her husband began behaving strangely. She explains how she turned detective - and made the awful discovery that he had a second life.

"He's a master of his craft, of deception and deceit and manipulation," she says, "and I believe he probably convinced his other wife that I was the crazy ex. I think part of it is the need for men like him to manipulate and control. He probably really got off on that."

What the papers say

The i quotes a former Downing Street adviser as saying that cabinet divisions over how much to tax and spend are damaging the Conservative Party. The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, reports that Business Secretary Greg Clark has been accused of starting "Project Fear mark two" by asking industry leaders to help "soften Brexit". The Daily Mirror leads with the claim that some GPs are seeing 70 patients a day. And, with World Cup fever growing in England, the Sun wants the flag of St George to fly "up and down Whitehall".

Daily digest

Old age care Impose new tax on over-40s to help pay for costs, say MPs

Migrant families States sue Trump administration over "cruel and unlawful" separations

Asteroid mission Japanese spacecraft reaches cosmic "diamond"

Reality Check Do clean air zones actually work?

Lookahead

12:00 Theresa May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

18:30 England and Australia's men's cricket teams meet in a T20 international at Edgbaston.

On this day

1957 A report by the Medical Research Council finds that the link between smoking and lung cancer is one of "direct cause and effect".

